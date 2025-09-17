Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeHealth

HEALTH

Kerala reports 19 deaths from 'brain-eating amoeba': Know symptoms, risks and treatment

State Health Minister Veena George has said, 'Kerala is facing a serious public health challenge.'

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 10:13 PM IST

Kerala reports 19 deaths from 'brain-eating amoeba': Know symptoms, risks and treatment
Kerala health authorities have raised an alert after a spike in cases of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a deadly brain infection. This is caused by Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the 'brain-eating amoeba'. The state has reported 61 confirmed cases and 19 deaths this year, with many of them in recent weeks. 

State Health Minister Veena George has said, 'Kerala is facing a serious public health challenge'. Earlier, the infection was linked to clusters in districts like Kozhikode and Malappuram; it is now appearing sporadically across the state."Unlike last year, we are not seeing clusters linked to a single water source. These are single, isolated cases, and this has complicated our epidemiological investigations," she said.

The cases include patients ranging from a three-month-old infant to a 91-year-old.

What is PAM? 

According to a Kerala government document, PAM affects the central nervous system. "This infection destroys brain tissue, causing severe brain swelling and death in most cases. PAM is rare and usually occurs in otherwise healthy children, teens and young adults," it says.

According to the document, the 'brain-eating amoeba' spreads mainly in warm, stagnant fresh water. It enters the body through the nose, not through drinking the contaminated water.

This puts people at high risk of infection when they swim, dive or bathe in contaminated water.

The document also warned about how global warming is adding to the risk. "Climate change, raising the water temperature and the heat, driving more people to recreational water use, is likely to increase the encounters with this pathogen," it says.

The infection does not spread from person to person.

What are the symptoms of PAM infection?

According to a Kerala government document, PAM has a very high mortality rate because it is difficult to diagnose. Its symptoms are similar to bacterial meningitis: headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting. 

"By the time other more common causes of meningitis are ruled out and the diagnosis of PAM is considered, it is often too late to save the patient from the cerebral edema that quickly develops and causes death," the document stated. "Most patients present to medical care with signs or symptoms indicative of central nervous system involvement," it added.

The infection is more common during warmer months and among people with a history of swimming, diving, and bathing in warm, generally stagnant, freshwater. 

How is PAM treated?

In the past six decades, almost all PAM survivors were diagnosed at a pre-cerebral stage. "This shows that early diagnosis of PAM and timely initiation of an antimicrobial cocktail might be lifesaving," the document says. Ms George has stressed that "early detection is key".

"The rarity of the disease, delay in diagnosis, fulminant clinical course, and the difficulties in making a rapid diagnosis have hampered the evaluation of drug regimens," the document says.

"In theory, the best drug regimen should include an amebicidal drug (or a combination of drugs) with good in vitro activity that is capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier," it adds.

The Kerala government has advised people to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms similar to a PAM infection after exposure to stagnant water.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
