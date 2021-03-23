Keep stomach ailments at bay this summer, here's how

Summer is here! Along with other health issues like hay fever, even stomach problems are commonly seen during this season. As heat rises, one’s digestive system may become slow leading to digestive problems. Thus, it is essential to take care of your eating habits and adhere to a healthy lifestyle. Read on to know more about what you can do to take care of your stomach problems during summer.

Summer brings in various health issues along with it. The high temperature will not only steal your peace of mind but will also weaken your immune system. Digestive problems are imperative during these sunny days. Gastroenteritis is commonly seen during these sunny days and can be seen in all age groups. The symptoms of it are vomiting, watery motions, and blood in motions, dehydration, and even abdominal pain. Jaundice is another problem that can give you a tough time and leads to symptoms like a pale look on the face, nausea, and hepatitis This problem occurs owing to unhygienic food and contaminated water. A high-grade fever known as typhoid causing pain, fatigue, weakness, stomach ache and even headache can occur during summer. Even food poisoning occurs due to contaminated food.

Other problems to watch out for will be nausea, vomiting, acid reflux, bloating as the heat and humidity expand and dilates the blood vessels and capillaries, and more fluid gets filled in the interstitial spaces between organs and tissues. Hence, one may encounter bloating. Loss of fluids can lead to constipation. Even Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) can get aggravated during summer.

Follow these vital tips to prevent digestive problems during summer:

- You will have to eat lighter foods and in less quantity. See that you add fiber to your diet and eat fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses, beans, and legumes. Take regular meals at short intervals. Doing so can ease your digestion process. Remember that heavy meals are a strict no-no. Eat stomach-friendly foods like green vegetables, tomatoes, apples, pears, watermelon, cucumber, sweet potatoes, and pineapple. You will be surprised to know that these foods will help you stay hydrated for a longer time. Moreover, salads with cucumber, tomato, carrot, and onion are easy to make and should be opted for during summer. Do not forget to lead up on dry fruits and nuts to your diet. Moreover, you can also eat dates that are dense in protein, iron, fiber, calcium, and vitamins.

- You will have to drink a lot of water to replenish the fluids that you lose owing to the heat. Not drinking water can lead to constipation and dehydration. Coconut water can be a good addition as it can help neutralize your acid levels in the stomach and reduces the heat in the stomach.

- You may be a fan of spicy, fried, and junk foods but you will have to avoid them during summer. They can invite acidity, bloating, and even stomach inflammation. So, bid adieu to pizzas, chips, and bakery items.

- Probiotics can be helpful for you as they contain gut-friendly bacteria. Yoghurt is jam-packed with protein and the bacteria present in it can ease your digestion process and relieves dysentery.

- Avoid eating road-side food and do not eat stale food as it can cause food poisoning.

- Exercise daily and do yoga, swimming, cycling, running, and even aerobics. Exercising improves overall well-being.

The author is a leading Gastroenterologist & Director of Zen Multi Speciality Hospital, Chembur