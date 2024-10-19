Here are five fasting tips to help them manage diabetes effectively during Karwa Chauth 2024.

Karwa Chauth is a cherished festival where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being of their husbands. However, for women with diabetes, fasting can pose health risks if not managed carefully. Balancing tradition with health is essential, especially when dealing with fluctuating blood sugar levels. By following a few crucial tips, women with diabetes can observe the fast safely while maintaining their health.

Here are five essential tips for women with diabetes to follow while fasting on Karwa Chauth:

1. Consult Your Doctor

Before deciding to fast, it’s crucial to consult your doctor. They can assess your health condition and advise on whether it’s safe to fast. If they give you the go-ahead, they may also adjust your medication or insulin doses for the day to avoid hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

2. Stay Hydrated

While Karwa Chauth traditionally involves a dry fast, hydration is key for women with diabetes. Consider sipping water or herbal teas before starting your fast (during Sargi) to maintain hydration levels throughout the day. Dehydration can worsen blood sugar fluctuations, so starting your day well-hydrated is essential.

3. Choose a Balanced Sargi

The pre-dawn meal (Sargi) is crucial in maintaining energy levels during the fast. Women with diabetes should focus on a balanced meal rich in proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Include foods like whole grains, nuts, yogurt, and fruits that release energy slowly and help control blood sugar throughout the day.

4. Monitor Blood Sugar Levels

Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels is vital. If you feel dizzy, weak, or notice symptoms of low blood sugar, break your fast immediately with a small amount of glucose, fruit juice, or a sweet. It’s better to prioritize health over tradition in such cases.

5. Nutritious food for nreaking fast

Once the fast is over, avoid breaking it with high-sugar or fried foods. Opt for a balanced meal with vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains to restore energy without spiking your blood sugar levels.