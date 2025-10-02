Karan Johar revealed OMAD diet helped him shed kilos, but is it really safe?

The OMAD diet, short for "One Meal A Day," is an extreme form of intermittent fasting in which you eat only once a day.

Not Ozempic, not Monjaro—it was the OMAD diet that helped Karan Johar lose weight. The filmmaker revealed the secret to his weight loss in an interview earlier this month, and since then, the term "OMAD diet" has been trending online.

The OMAD diet, short for "One Meal A Day," is an extreme form of intermittent fasting in which you eat only once a day. The goal is to consume the entire day's calorie intake in one meal within an hour.

Karan Johar revealed that his weight loss was due to the need to correct his blood sugar levels. Along with medication, he also focused on eating one meal a day. He explained that he is following a strict OMAD (One Meal A Day) diet.

Thanks to this diet, along with several lifestyle changes, the filmmaker has not only lost a significant amount of weight, but he also says he's in good health and has never felt better.

If this is compelling you to immediately adopt the OMAD diet, wait. While it may help you lose excess weight, it can also cause some lifelong health problems.

How the OMAD Diet Works

The One Meal a Day (OMAD) diet is an extreme form of intermittent fasting. The idea is that after consuming a large meal, the body enters a prolonged fasting state that potentially boosts metabolism, stimulates fat burning, and lowers insulin levels, leading to weight loss.''

Since it's just one meal, it's designed to be extremely nutritious and balanced.

Experts explain that the OMAD diet is high in protein, contains healthy fats, complex carbohydrates, and is also rich in fiber.

The portion size is usually larger than a regular meal. Furthermore, the OMAD diet excludes processed foods.

This single meal is usually recommended between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ultimately, doctors and dietitians plan the meal based on the individual's schedule and preferences.

As for water, it can be consumed throughout the day. Maintaining hydration is also important. You can also drink green tea or other herbal teas (without sugar).

The OMAD Diet and Weight Loss

Here's how this diet helps with weight loss: The body enters a fasting state, which leads to fat burning due to a prolonged calorie deficit. Insulin levels decrease, leading to ketosis. The body functions like a fat-driven system. Portion control naturally occurs, reducing total calorie intake."

But there's a problem: it's not sustainable in the long term. It can lead to muscle loss, slowed metabolism, and nutrient deficiencies.

You Can't Ignore the Risks

There's a risk of nutrient (protein, vitamin, and micronutrient) deficiencies, muscle loss, and decreased metabolic rate. Persistent malnutrition can impact overall health and physical functioning.

Some people may experience side effects like fatigue, headaches, or mood swings initially. If followed for a long time without proper guidance, it can also affect hormones and muscle mass.