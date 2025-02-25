Dr Arora pointed out that Chocos contains high amounts of sugar, artificial colours, palm oil, and synthetic flavours.

Bollywood actress Kajol is facing criticism for endorsing Kellogg’s Chocos, a popular breakfast cereal for kids. Nutritionist Dr Shilpa Arora recently called out the actress in a viral Instagram reel, warning about the unhealthy ingredients in the product.

Nutritionist’s concerns

Dr Arora pointed out that Chocos contains high amounts of sugar, artificial colours, palm oil, and synthetic flavours. She said such ingredients are not good for children and should be avoided. She criticised Kajol’s endorsement, saying, “She is saying she feeds this to her kids as well. But she has missed out on reading the ingredients.”

Public reactions

Many social media users supported Dr Arora and expressed disappointment in celebrities promoting unhealthy products. Comments like “These actors will sell anything for money” and “Stop blindly believing these ads. Read the labels!” were widely shared.

Healthier alternatives

Dr Arora advised parents to choose natural and homemade foods instead of packaged cereals. She suggested options like parathas, fresh fruits, nuts, poha, and idli for a healthier breakfast.

Kajol’s response awaited

Kajol has not responded to the controversy yet. However, the debate has once again raised concerns about celebrities endorsing food products, especially those targeted at children.

