'It’s natural': Anshula Kapoor pens powerful note on period taboos

'It’s natural': Anshula Kapoor pens note on period taboos

Despite years of development and modernization, barriers still prevent people from moving forward. Menstrual or period taboos are still prevalent, which is unfortunate for women. Rural women who reside in thatched huts still do not have access to or awareness of menstruation. This simply serves to emphasise the significance of historical education.

Anshula Kapoor recently wrote a powerful note on Menstrual Hygiene Day in which she addressed the taboos and myths and the need of dispelling them. She penned a touching note on Instagram in response to the RedDotChallenge that, certainly, all women would be able to relate to the core.

Social media is the new place to share ideas and opinions, as well as to initiate change. Kapoor once again chose her Instagram space to express her emotions, vulnerabilities, and to be a voice. She stated: "Everyone born with female reproductive organs menstruates. It’s natural. And it’s a huge part of our lives, every single month. Yet most of us refuse to talk about it. a lot of us can’t even say “menstruation” or “period”. We call it “that time of the month” “chums” and so many other names. Why are we so scared of it? I really hope we can normalize it one day soon such that both men and women can talk about it as normally as we would talk about the last TV show we liked watching…"

"I would realllyyy love living in a world where stores don’t hide pads and wrap it in layers of newspaper or black bags. A world where boys and girls aren’t separated into different classrooms in school when it’s time for period education. I dream of a world where women aren’t treated differently and banned from doing mundane things like cooking or going to places when they menstruate. A world where we aren’t considered impure or unclean when we’re on our period. Because it’s normal for us to menstruate every month. It’s not in our control. And it’s not something we should be ashamed of or made to feel lesser for," her post read.