Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Is Zika virus similar to dengue and chikungunya? know the difference between symptoms

Zika is more common in kids and expecting mothers as compared to dengue and chikungunya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

Is Zika virus similar to dengue and chikungunya? know the difference between symptoms
File photo

It is crucial to understand the differences between the symptoms of each of these illnesses, whether it be the zika virus, dengue, or chikungunya. Early diagnosis of these illnesses can prevent complications. These three illnesses are all brought on by mosquito-borne viruses and spread by the same day-biting Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

Zika virus 
Zika virus disease is usually caused by the bite of infected mosquitoes. Apart from this, when a person gets infected with Zika virus, then he can infect another person as well.  

Zika virus: Symptoms  

  • Mild Fever
  • rashes
  • redness in eyes or conjunctivitis
  • pain in muscle and joints, headache
  • feeling discomfort. 

ALSO READ: Superfoods for liver: 5 foods that can help you maintain a healthy liver

Dengue 
Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that can cause severe illness. Due to mosquito breeding grounds being created by water gathered in various locations during the monsoon, the risk of dengue increases. High fever, rash, joint discomfort, and muscular ache are all symptoms of dengue. One of the most effective ways to combat dengue is to avoid mosquito bites.

Dengue fever: Symptoms 

  • High fever
  • Body or joints pain
  • Headaches
  • Abdominal pain
  • Extreme fatigue
  • Vomiting
  • Lower platelets

Chikungunya
Through the bite of an infected mosquito, the chikungunya virus is transmitted to humans. Fever and joint pain are the two main signs of infection.

Chikungunya: Symptoms

  • Sudden high fever
  • muscle and joint pains
  • conjunctivitis
  • vomiting
  • maculopapular rash (raised bumps on a flat red patch of the skin)

Compared to dengue and chikungunya, Zika is more prevalent in children and expectant mothers. They all have roughly the same incubation time. High fever, headache, and retroorbital pain are frequently seen in cases of dengue, whereas muscle aches and excruciating joint pain are more typical in cases of Zika and chikungunya.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev, Marathi actress who has 1 million followers on Instagram
Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, celebrities who got fame after featuring in Salman Khan's show
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 547 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.