Is Zika virus similar to dengue and chikungunya? know the difference between symptoms

It is crucial to understand the differences between the symptoms of each of these illnesses, whether it be the zika virus, dengue, or chikungunya. Early diagnosis of these illnesses can prevent complications. These three illnesses are all brought on by mosquito-borne viruses and spread by the same day-biting Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.
Zika virus
Zika virus disease is usually caused by the bite of infected mosquitoes. Apart from this, when a person gets infected with Zika virus, then he can infect another person as well.
Zika virus: Symptoms
Dengue
Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that can cause severe illness. Due to mosquito breeding grounds being created by water gathered in various locations during the monsoon, the risk of dengue increases. High fever, rash, joint discomfort, and muscular ache are all symptoms of dengue. One of the most effective ways to combat dengue is to avoid mosquito bites.
Dengue fever: Symptoms
Chikungunya
Through the bite of an infected mosquito, the chikungunya virus is transmitted to humans. Fever and joint pain are the two main signs of infection.
Chikungunya: Symptoms
Compared to dengue and chikungunya, Zika is more prevalent in children and expectant mothers. They all have roughly the same incubation time. High fever, headache, and retroorbital pain are frequently seen in cases of dengue, whereas muscle aches and excruciating joint pain are more typical in cases of Zika and chikungunya.