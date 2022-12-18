Is Zika virus similar to dengue and chikungunya? know the difference between symptoms

File photo

It is crucial to understand the differences between the symptoms of each of these illnesses, whether it be the zika virus, dengue, or chikungunya. Early diagnosis of these illnesses can prevent complications. These three illnesses are all brought on by mosquito-borne viruses and spread by the same day-biting Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

Zika virus

Zika virus disease is usually caused by the bite of infected mosquitoes. Apart from this, when a person gets infected with Zika virus, then he can infect another person as well.

Zika virus: Symptoms

Mild Fever

rashes

redness in eyes or conjunctivitis

pain in muscle and joints, headache

feeling discomfort.

Dengue

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that can cause severe illness. Due to mosquito breeding grounds being created by water gathered in various locations during the monsoon, the risk of dengue increases. High fever, rash, joint discomfort, and muscular ache are all symptoms of dengue. One of the most effective ways to combat dengue is to avoid mosquito bites.

Dengue fever: Symptoms

High fever

Body or joints pain

Headaches

Abdominal pain

Extreme fatigue

Vomiting

Lower platelets

Chikungunya

Through the bite of an infected mosquito, the chikungunya virus is transmitted to humans. Fever and joint pain are the two main signs of infection.

Chikungunya: Symptoms

Sudden high fever

muscle and joint pains

conjunctivitis

vomiting

maculopapular rash (raised bumps on a flat red patch of the skin)

Compared to dengue and chikungunya, Zika is more prevalent in children and expectant mothers. They all have roughly the same incubation time. High fever, headache, and retroorbital pain are frequently seen in cases of dengue, whereas muscle aches and excruciating joint pain are more typical in cases of Zika and chikungunya.