Is your favourite tea-time snack rusk unhealthy? Know its side effects

We all love to eat bread and toast with tea. Most of us start our day by eating rusk or toast with tea, while there are some people who eat toast as many times as they drink tea in the day, whether it is breakfast or evening snacks. Of. But have you ever thought that what are the effects of eating this toast with tea on your health? Or how safe is their consumption? If not then you are at the right place because eating toast with tea can cause serious harm to health, and it can increase the risk of many diseases. In this article, we are telling you 5 disadvantages of eating rusk with tea.

Side effects of eating toast with tea

Rich in sugar

To add a sweet taste to toast or rusk, refined sugar is used a lot in them, which is harmful to health in many ways. These contribute to increasing the blood sugar level, it also increases the risk of serious diseases like diabetes.

Most of the rusks contain flour

Very rarely semolina is used in rusks, most rusks either contain flour or have flour mixed with some amount of semolina. It is not easy to digest. This contributes to weight gain. Seven only spoils your digestion.

Increases the risk of heart diseases

Having toast with tea is not healthy at all for heart health. Because it increases the risk of all those diseases which are major risk factors for heart disease. Like high BP, overweight, diabetes, cholesterol etc.

Damage to the intestines

If you consume toast with regular tea, it can lead to intestinal ulcers. It can also cause gas in the stomach, poor digestion, indigestion, constipation and many other problems.

If you want to avoid the risk of these health problems, then you should avoid having toast with tea. In the long run, this can cause serious damage to your health.