Health

Is your child struggling with depression? How to identify hidden signs, what steps to take?

This article will highlight common signs of depression in children and offer practical steps for parents to ensure their child gets the support needed to overcome these challenges.

Childhood depression is a serious mental health issue that affects many young people. Unlike typical mood swings or feelings of sadness that every child experiences, depression in children can be persistent and significantly impact their daily life. It can affect their relationships, academic performance, and overall well-being. Unfortunately, the signs of depression can often be subtle, making it difficult for parents to identify when their child is struggling. Recognising the hidden symptoms is crucial for timely intervention. This article will highlight common signs of depression in children and offer practical steps for parents to ensure their child gets the support needed to overcome these challenges. Signs to look for Mood Changes: If your child seems persistently sad, irritable, or angry, this may indicate depression. Frequent crying spells or emotional outbursts are also red flags.

Withdrawal: A sudden disinterest in social activities or isolation from family and friends can signal emotional struggles. If your child prefers to stay alone or avoids previously enjoyed activities, it's essential to pay attention.

Changes in Appetite or Sleep: Depression can manifest in physical ways. Noticeable weight loss or gain and changes in sleeping patterns—either insomnia or excessive sleep—can be significant indicators.

Declining Academic Performance: A drop in grades or loss of interest in school can reflect underlying mental health issues. If your child is suddenly disorganised or unmotivated, consider seeking help.

Physical Complaints: Frequent complaints of headaches, stomachaches, or other unexplained physical symptoms can often accompany emotional distress. Steps to take Open Communication: Create a safe space for your child to express their feelings. Approach the topic gently, and let them know you're there to listen without judgment.

Seek Professional Help: If you suspect depression, consult a mental health professional. They can provide a thorough assessment and recommend appropriate treatment options, such as therapy or medication.

Encourage Healthy Habits: Promote a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and adequate sleep. Encouraging hobbies or social activities can also help your child reconnect with their interests.

Stay Involved: Monitor their behaviour and keep communication lines open. Regular check-ins can help you gauge their emotional state and demonstrate your ongoing support.

