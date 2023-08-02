Headlines

Health

Is vegan food enough for balanced diet as influencer dies of starvation?

To address the misconception that vegan diets lack adequate nutrients, researchers have conducted longitudinal studies comparing vegans to omnivores.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

On July 21, the vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova, aged 39, tragically passed away while on a Southeast Asia tour. Known for her captivating raw food images, she had a substantial following of over a million viewers across various social media platforms. Reports suggest that she had been subsisting solely on a raw vegan diet, which ultimately led to severe health complications, culminating in her untimely demise. During her trip, she required medical attention, but despite the efforts, she couldn't overcome the health challenges she faced. The loss of this popular social media figure has left many in the online community saddened by her passing.

In recent years, the popularity of vegan diets has surged due to their ethical, environmental, and health benefits. A vegan diet excludes all animal-derived products, such as meat, dairy, eggs, and even honey. However, a common concern arises: Can a vegan diet provide all the essential nutrients required for a balanced and healthy lifestyle? 

Plant-based diets have been the subject of numerous scientific investigations, and the results are promising. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, well-planned vegan diets are appropriate for all stages of life, including pregnancy, lactation, infancy, adolescence, and adulthood. Proper planning is key to ensuring that all nutritional needs are met.

Protein, a vital component of any diet, can be adequately obtained from plant-based sources such as legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas), tofu, tempeh, nuts, and seeds. Studies have shown that vegans can easily meet or exceed their protein requirements by consuming a diverse range of plant-based foods.

Another crucial nutrient is calcium, necessary for strong bones and teeth. While dairy is a well-known source of calcium, vegans can obtain this mineral from fortified plant-based milk (such as almond, soy, or oat milk), tofu, leafy greens (like kale and bok choy), and fortified orange juice.

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for heart health and brain function. Though commonly found in fish, vegans can obtain these fatty acids through flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and algae-based supplements.

Vitamin B12 is often a concern for vegans, as it is predominantly found in animal products. However, fortified foods like breakfast cereals and plant-based milk, as well as B12 supplements, can easily meet the daily requirements.

Iron is abundant in plant-based foods, such as lentils, tofu, beans, quinoa, and fortified cereals. Consuming vitamin C-rich foods (like citrus fruits, bell peppers, and broccoli) alongside iron sources enhances its absorption.

To address the misconception that vegan diets lack adequate nutrients, researchers have conducted longitudinal studies comparing vegans to omnivores. These studies found that vegans generally have lower cholesterol levels, reduced risk of heart disease, and a healthier body mass index (BMI). Furthermore, vegans tend to consume more fiber, antioxidants, and phytonutrients, supporting overall health.

However, like any diet, a vegan diet must be balanced and well-planned to ensure optimal nutrition. Relying heavily on processed vegan junk foods or consuming a limited range of plant-based foods can lead to deficiencies. It is essential to eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds to obtain a wide array of nutrients.

Also read: Radhika Madan opens up about how vegan diet changed her life: 'it gave me a clearer perspective on life'

 

