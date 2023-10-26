Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Health

Is there a link between Vitamin D deficiency and depression?

The relationship between vitamin D deficiency and depression is a multifaceted one.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 08:54 PM IST

Vitamin D, often referred to as the "sunshine vitamin," plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health. It is primarily known for its role in bone health, but emerging research suggests that there is a significant link between vitamin D deficiency and depression. In this article, we will explore this connection in a clear and concise manner.

1. Depression is a common mental health disorder characterized by persistent feelings of sadness and loss of interest in daily activities.
Vitamin D is essential for various bodily functions, including immune system regulation and brain health.

2. Vitamin D receptors are present in the brain, and this vitamin is involved in the synthesis of neurotransmitters like serotonin, which plays a crucial role in mood regulation.
Deficiency in vitamin D may affect the brain's ability to produce and regulate these neurotransmitters, potentially leading to depressive symptoms.

3. Numerous studies have found a correlation between low vitamin D levels and an increased risk of depression.
One meta-analysis of 31 studies involving over 33,000 participants demonstrated a significant association between low vitamin D levels and depression.

4. The body can produce vitamin D when the skin is exposed to sunlight.
People in regions with limited sunlight or those who spend most of their time indoors are more susceptible to vitamin D deficiency, which may increase their risk of depression.

5. It's important to note that vitamin D deficiency is often associated with various other risk factors for depression, such as obesity and chronic illnesses.
Further research is needed to determine whether vitamin D deficiency directly causes depression or if it is a contributing factor.

 

