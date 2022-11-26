Search icon
Is there a link between thyroid disease and diabetes? Know all about its prevention

According to this report, 25 percent of patients with uncontrolled diabetes are also victims of the thyroid.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 06:18 PM IST

If you start feeling extremely tired even after doing a little work, then you may be a victim of thyroid disease. Thyroid disease is more common in women than in men. According to a study, out of 100 patients with this disease, 80 are women. It is also called the silent killer because its symptoms appear gradually. In such a situation, it becomes necessary to get regular checkups done. At the same time, patients with diabetes are more at risk of the thyroid. In diabetic patients, if medicines are unable to reduce the blood sugar level, then doctors advise them to get thyroid tests done.

Link between diabetes and thyroid

The amount of insulin in diabetic patients is very irregular. On the other hand, excess or decrease in the level of insulin in the body affects the production and activities of thyroid hormones, which increases the risk of thyroid in patients. At the same time, metabolism keeps on increasing and decreasing in thyroid patients, due to which the blood sugar level of the patients is also affected. Apart from this, in research conducted at BRD Medical College, it has been revealed that due to thyroid, the effect of diabetes medicines also reduces. According to this report, 25 percent of patients with uncontrolled diabetes are also victims of the thyroid.

Why it is fatal?

When any person becomes a victim of both diabetes and thyroid diseases, then health-related complications also increase. When a diabetic patient is a victim of hyperthyroidism, then the risk of eye and kidney-related diseases also increases. Due to an increase in a thyroid problems in a diabetic patient, the possibility of type-2 diabetes also increases, due to which the condition of the patient can become serious. Apart from this, the glucose level also becomes high in these patients. This is because this disease weakens the Glycemic Index (GI) which is necessary to control the glucose in the body. Because of this, the glucose level becomes high in diabetic patients.

Prevention:

According to the American Diabetes Association, type 1 diabetes patients should continue to undergo tests related to the thyroid every 2 years.

To stay away from this disease, it is important that you stay away from sugar and caffeine. Apart from this, it is also necessary to eat a balanced diet so that your body gets the necessary nutrients. Patients should take special care of their medicines and diet. At the same time, it is also important to control weight to stay away from thyroid disease.

