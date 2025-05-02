Text neck is a modern issue, but with small habit changes, you can prevent pain and keep your neck healthy.

In today’s digital age, our phones have become constant companions. From scrolling social media to answering emails, we rarely put them down. But this seemingly harmless habit comes with a modern health issue known as text neck. It might sound like a buzzword, but it is a very real condition affecting people of all ages.

What Is Text Neck?

Your head weighs around 10 to 12 pounds. When you stand or sit upright with good posture, your neck handles this weight effortlessly. However, every time you tilt your head forward to check your phone or tablet, the pressure on your neck increases dramatically.

At a 15-degree tilt, your neck feels like it is supporting 27 pounds.

At 30 degrees, that weight increases to 40 pounds.

At a steep 60 degrees, it is as if your neck is carrying 60 pounds.

Now imagine doing this for hours a day. That is exactly what leads to text neck, which is strain and stress on the cervical spine caused by prolonged forward head posture.

Symptoms of Text Neck

Text neck does not always start with severe pain. It often begins with subtle signs such as:

Neck pain or stiffness

Discomfort in the shoulders and upper back

Headaches caused by tension in the neck

A visible curve forming in the upper back

Tingling or numbness in the arms and hands in more serious cases

If ignored, these symptoms can affect your posture, mobility, and overall spinal health.

How to Fix and Prevent Text Neck

The good news is that text neck is treatable and largely preventable. Here are a few ways to reverse its effects and avoid long-term problems.

1. Correct Your Posture

Be aware of how you hold your devices. Bring your phone up to eye level instead of bending your head down. Whether sitting or standing, keep your ears aligned with your shoulders and avoid slouching.

2. Take Frequent Breaks

Every 20 to 30 minutes, take a break from screens. Look up, stretch, and gently move your neck in different directions. These small actions give your spine a much-needed reset.

3. Stretch and Strengthen

Incorporate simple exercises to support your neck and upper back.

Chin tucks help strengthen neck muscles

Neck tilts and rotations relieve stiffness

Shoulder blade squeezes improve upper back support

Chest stretches open your posture and reduce rounding

Doing these regularly can improve flexibility and ease tension.

4. Adjust Your Work Setup

If you use a computer, make sure your screen is at eye level. Use stands for tablets or e-readers to keep your screen height comfortable. A properly aligned workspace reduces the urge to hunch forward.

5. Seek Professional Help if Needed

If the pain continues or gets worse, it is wise to consult a doctor, physiotherapist, or chiropractor. They can offer personalised advice and treatment to help you recover.

