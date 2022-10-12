Is Poha the healthiest breakfast? Know its 5 amazing benefits

A healthy breakfast Poha

Poha is one of the favorite breakfasts in every Indian household as it provides a lot of nutrients with good taste. Hardly anyone can refuse to eat the delicious poha for breakfast. Apart from keeping you fit, its consumption is also helpful in reducing weight. Carbohydrate is found in sufficient quantity in it and it also contains essential vitamins for the body. It is one of the best breakfasts to have in the morning as it is easily digestible.

Poha is packed with eleven vital minerals and vitamins, including iron, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin D, which makes it a wholesome breakfast.

Eating poha keeps you stay fresh throughout the day and it keeps your digestive system good because it is a light food to consume.

Here are the 5 reasons to eat poha for the breakfast:

1. Rich in Iron

A person who regularly eats a plate of poha does not have iron deficiency and stays away from anemia disease. It also increases the hemoglobin and immunity power in the body. Iron provides oxygen to the cells of the body.

2. Effective in Diabetes

Poha is very beneficial for diabetic patients. Eating poha by a diabetic patient reduces appetite and keeps the BP level right. 244 kcal are found in a plate of poha.

3. Rich in Nutrients

Often in homes, Poha is prepared by mixing many types of vegetables and nuts. By consuming vegetables and nuts in poha, the body gets a sufficient amount of vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

4. Rich Source of Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are also found in good quantity in Poha. Carbohydrate gives energy to the body and increases immunity of your body. You can eat poha for breakfast every day without any fear.

5. Eliminate stomach problems

If there is any problem in your stomach then consumption could be good for you. It is easily digestible. Doctors also recommend eating poha to patients with stomach problems.