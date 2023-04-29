Is leftover rice healthy for your body?

It is in our habit that if we have some leftover food at home, we use it the next day. Like if bread is left in the night then people use it in different ways. People do the same with rice. If you have been doing this too, it is important to keep some things in mind, otherwise, this one-day leftover can make you sick. Yes, one-day-old or stale rice can cause you problems.

So, you know what harm can be done by eating one-day-old rice and if you eat it then how should you use this leftover rice? If you include these tips in your habit then you can get rid of many difficulties…

Many researches have revealed that eating leftover rice can be harmful to your health. In a report of the Independent, based on the National Health Service of England, it is written that eating leftover rice is not good for your health. In this case, you should also avoid eating leftover rice the next day. According to this report, you can complain of food poisoning by eating leftover rice.

According to this report, some spores or bacteria are found in uncooked rice and even when you cook the rice, they are still present in it. But, it is not harmful to the body. But, after the rice is cooked, when it is kept at room temperature for a long time, then these bacteria are converted into bacteria. After this, when these bacteria enter your body, you get food poisoning. So try not to keep the rice at room temperature for a long time and if the rice is left for a long time then do not eat it.

By the way, the correct way is that you should eat the rice within one or two hours of making it. If you don't eat rice when it is ready then you should keep it well. Also, rice should not be kept at room temperature and should be kept in the fridge. After keeping it in the fridge, you can use it after a few hours, but not like you are eating rice a day later. Even in the refrigerator, rice stays good for only a few hours, after this, it can prove to be harmful to eat. Also, if you want to reheat the rice and eat it, do it only once and do not reheat it again and again.

