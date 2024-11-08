Kala namak is believed to aid in digestion by helping regulate pH levels and providing essential electrolytes.

Shalini Passi, the art collector and star of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has become well-known for her bold personality and vibrant lifestyle. Along with her fashionable presence, she’s also made waves for her unique health and wellness routines. One of her favorite health hacks? Kala namak, or black salt, which she swears by for its detoxifying properties. But does this simple ingredient really live up to its claims?

What Is Kala Namak?

Kala namak is a type of rock salt commonly used in Indian cuisine. It’s known for its dark color and distinct, slightly tangy flavor. Rich in minerals like iron, magnesium, and potassium, kala namak is typically used to season dishes like chaats and salads. However, it has also been praised for its potential health benefits, particularly for its supposed detoxifying and digestive properties.

Shalini Passi’s detox drink

For Shalini Passi, kala namak is more than just a seasoning—it's an essential part of her daily routine. She mixes it with lemon and water to create a detox drink, which she claims helps remove acidity, alkalize the body, and reduce water retention. "Kala namak is the biggest detox for your health," says Passi. She believes this simple concoction works wonders in cleansing and refreshing her body.

Passi’s devotion to this drink has sparked curiosity among her followers, many of whom are eager to try this detox hack for themselves.

Detox Benefits of Kala Namak

Kala namak is believed to aid in digestion by helping regulate pH levels and providing essential electrolytes. It’s often used to relieve bloating and indigestion. When combined with lemon, which is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, the drink may support hydration, improve liver function, and assist in flushing toxins from the body. While it won't replace your body’s natural detox systems, it can be a refreshing tonic to support overall health.