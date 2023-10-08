Headlines

Is it safe to breastfeed during breast cancer treatment?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breastfeeding and chemotherapy are generally incompatible.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 10:04 PM IST

Breast cancer, which often originates in the milk ducts or milk-producing lobules, can cast uncertainty over the possibility of breastfeeding. Can breastfeeding be an option after breast cancer? Let's explore this question during World Breastfeeding Week, celebrated in the first week of August each year.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breastfeeding and chemotherapy are generally incompatible. Chemotherapy drugs can potentially find their way into the baby's system, resulting in side effects such as growth inhibition, compromised immunity, and an increased susceptibility to infections. Consequently, breastfeeding while undergoing chemotherapy is usually not recommended.

Moreover, some women find themselves diagnosed with breast cancer during pregnancy, a condition known as pregnancy-associated breast cancer. Treating this particular type of cancer necessitates a coordinated effort involving surgeons, radiation oncologists, and the obstetrician overseeing the pregnancy.

So, is it safe to consider breastfeeding after successfully completing breast cancer treatment? Healthshot suggests that it is generally considered safe to breastfeed after breast cancer treatment, provided you are not taking hormone therapy or oral chemotherapy. However, there are potential complications that merit attention. The history of chemotherapy and hormone therapy might have an impact on milk production, and the breast that underwent surgery and radiation may not be able to produce milk. In such cases, successful breastfeeding may still be achievable from the unaffected breast. HealthSpot recommends waiting for at least three months after the completion of treatment before attempting breastfeeding.

Once your medical team gives you the green light, you can embark on your breastfeeding journey. Nevertheless, it's important to remain open to alternative sources of infant nutrition, such as formula feeding. These options can be particularly helpful for mothers who are actively undergoing cancer treatment, as they eliminate the risk of transmitting anti-cancer drugs to the newborn through breast milk.

For those who are determined to breastfeed after breast cancer treatment, here are some practical tips:

  • Be gentle with your breasts, and avoid using a dry towel to prepare for breastfeeding.
  • Understand that breast lobes may have been affected by cancer treatment, but they can adapt over time and eventually cease milk production. The use of cold packs can alleviate any discomfort.
  • Consider investing in a high-quality breast pump to maximize milk expression from the breast that produces less milk.
  • It's essential to bear in mind that if you cannot breastfeed due to breast cancer treatment, there's no reason to harbor feelings of guilt. Motherhood takes various forms, and what truly matters is the well-being and happiness of both you and your precious child. Breastfeeding after breast cancer is undoubtedly a journey, but with the right support and guidance, it can be a triumphant one.

