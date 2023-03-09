Search icon
Is it safe exercising again after suffering from a heart attack ?

Sushmita has recently shared the latest photo of herself while exercising. Sharing this picture, she wrote, "'Wheel of Life'. My cardiologist has given me permission. Stretching has started.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

Is it safe exercising again after suffering from a heart attack ?

Sushmita Sen, one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, suffered a heart attack a few days back after which she had to undergo an angioplasty immediately. Sushmita herself gave this news through social media and while giving her health update, told her that she got timely treatment, so she is absolutely fine now. And now Sushmita Sen is returning to her daily routine while recovering.

Sushmita is now recovering after suffering a heart attack. Along with this, she has also started his fitness journey after consulting doctors. Sushmita has recently shared the latest photo of herself while exercising. Sharing this picture, she wrote, "'Wheel of Life'. My cardiologist has given me permission. Stretching has started. What a funny feeling. It's my Happy Holi, how is yours? Lots of love to you guys.

 

 

Some time back, Sushmita Sen informed her about a heart attack by sharing a post on Instagram with her father. Sushmita wrote, “Always keep your heart happy and strong. Because it will be there for you when you need it the most. This great line was said by my father when I had a heart attack two days ago. Angioplasty has also been done as well a stent has also been installed. My doctor has said that my heart is very strong. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to those who helped on time and also took the necessary steps at the right time. This post is for my fans. I want to give them the good news that now I am absolutely fine and ready to start a new life again.”

Sushmita further wrote, “There are so many people I would like to thank. Due to which I was able to get timely treatment. Due to his prompt action, I was able to recover. I will tell that too in the next post. I have done this post only to update my loved ones. And to share the good news that I am fine now."

 

