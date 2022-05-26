Is it possible for someone to be infected with both monkeypox and Covid-19 virus?

(Image Source: Reuters)

Even as the world battles with Covid-19, a new monkeypox virus has spread in more than 20 countries, causing serious concern worldwide. What is most worrying is the fact that these are atypical as they are occurring in non-endemic countries. Monkeypox is a rare viral infection, which is common to the tropical areas of west and central Africa.

One question that arises most, given that the pandemic is still on, is that can a person get infected by the two viruses at the same time? Experts say that as of now there is no such reported case and hence there is no need to panic. They further state that the chances are low considering monkeypox doesn't spread to that extent like Covid-19.

Moreover, they say monekypox is not new and scientists are familiar with how they are transmitted and how it can be curtailed. This will help the health authorities to take a clear stand on the disease and give advise accordingly. Experts say the monkeypox outbreak can still be contained.

Can both viruses co-exist?

Monkeypox fatalities range between one and 10%, but the presence of Covid-19 may increase fatalities. This is because the Covid-19 virus can make a person more immunocompromised and thus more susceptible to other viruses.

Covid-19 is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and spreads through droplets from an infected person's mouth or nose. Monkeypox, which is a viral zoonotic disease, originally transmitted from animals but can be transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Diagnosis and treatment

While Covid-19 is diagnosed with an RT-PCR test, monkeypox is detected by histopathological diagnosis by microscopy.

Monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, a related orthopoxvirus infection which has been eradicated.

Vaccination protected against monkeypox in west and central Africa, unvaccinated are now also susceptible to monkeypox virus.

Important facts on monkeypox

The classic symptom in the case of monkeypox is a rash.

The incubation period (from infection to onset of symptoms) is usually from 6 to 13 days.

But this period can also range from 5 to 21 days, WHO states.

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks.

Avoid contact with animals that could harbour the monkeypox virus.

Experts says it is important to practice hand hygiene and get vaccinated.