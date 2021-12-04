Is home WiFi harmful during pregnancy?

Internet connectivity is around us all the time. The world doesn’t seem to take an inch forward without the use of it every day. Similarly, home Wi-Fi is a way to deliver connectivity all through the home for many users.

While the benefits are excellent, potential health hazards are a matter for research by many scientists. Particularly, is Wi-Fi safe for pregnant women? Does the developing fetus encounter any developmental problems due to the radiation?

Let’s try finding the answers to these questions and more in this guide.

How Does Wi-Fi Work?

Before we see if Wi-Fi harms pregnant women, let’s understand the working principle of Wi-Fi.

Electro-Magnetic Radiation (EMR) passes through the walls of a house to make sure the internet reaches everybody. The frequency bands of Wi-Fi are between the 2.4, 3.6, and 5 GHz ranges. You can compare the range to the ones you see in microwave ovens.

The only difference or safer side of using ovens is that the radiation is contained inside and does not spread as Wi-Fi does.

Is Home Wi-Fi Harmful For Pregnant Ladies?

Nobody is without a smartphone in the current era. Hence, connectivity is another mandatory need. However, at home, we rely on Wi-Fi routers to deliver the internet connection. So, those radiations coming from the Wi-Fi signals can harm pregnant ladies?

Many organizations and a private set of scientists researched this phenomenon. One of the research was with a set of animals and the other with a small group of pregnant ladies who had suffered miscarriages before.

In fact, the results were stressing on the negative effects of Wi-Fi on the fetus in the womb. They concluded that harmful radiations are one of the causes of early miscarriages. Also, it can be a reason for hampering the children’s neurological and brain development.

According to various, when a group of women was exposed to longer Magnetic Field radiation, their findings stated that 48% of the women may suffer miscarriages.

Their bottom line was that expectant mothers should avoid having a smartphone near them most of the time and never take it along with their clothing. Moreover, they strongly recommended keeping the Wi-Fi-connected device away from their abdomen.

Also, a baby's brain makes significant development during the first and second trimesters. It is during this time that babies are susceptible to more risks from Wi-Fi radiation.

Hence, prolonged hours of radiation from Wi-Fi at home can be a troubling scenario as per many studies. Apart from pregnancy termination, a baby can have autism, brain impairment, growth retardation, etc.

However, all these terms may sound bizarre without proper scientific evidence or enough trials conducted. So, these studies need more data to make it official. To date, WHO or other health organizations in the US never established that Wi-Fi creates problems for expectant mothers.

Therefore, it is still not completely clear if Wi-Fi is harmful to pregnant women.

What Are The Alternatives To Using Wi-Fi At Home For Pregnant Ladies?

None of the major health organizations supports the fact that Wi-Fi is harmful to expectant ladies. However, it doesn’t hurt mothers to be extra cautious when it comes to protecting their babies. Wi-Fi-enabled devices are around us most of the time. There is no doubt that radiation comes out of these signals.

Hence, it is better to protect your baby from the stress and ill effects of Wi-Fi radiation through these simple tips.

1.Avoid Carrying Wi-Fi Connected Devices

Smartphones are everywhere. Also, their connection to Wi-Fi is essential to remain connected with the world. However, moms can reduce the usage when at home or going out. Avoid carrying such devices close to your stomach. Also, do not keep the phone on your abdomen when lying down.

Moreover, pregnant women should avoid sleeping near Wi-Fi router.

2.Try The Wired Internet

Wired internet reduces the risk of radiation significantly. You are no longer trying to pass signals through the house in an open space. Moreover, the wires do all the job of taking it through walls and doors. So, if possible, go for wired internet at home once you find the pregnancy positive.

3.Turn Off The Router When Not In Use

Switching off the Wi-Fi router at home when not in use reduces the levels of radiation. It might look like a chore but is beneficial as a safety measure.

4.Talk On A Speakerphone

Try to talk on a speaker or use a headset while taking calls through Wi-Fi. Also, make sure to have short-and-sweet ones. The longer calls put your fetus at risk of more radiation.

Also, avoid taking calls when the net connectivity is poor. You can resume once the signal strength is good enough.

5.Limit The Use OF Wi-Fi Enabled Devices

Apart from the time you spend around Wi-Fi devices at work, take time off to stay from such devices at home. Try to shut off those gadgets when you reach home. More time for yourself and rest is adequate during this period.

6.Stick With Wired Devices

Wireless devices may make your work look easy. However, they involve too much technology to work in that medium. Hence, go for personal computers and desk phones connected to the wired network rather than ones connected to the Wi-Fi.

Also, avoid using these devices right on your belly while working.

All these steps take a large chunk out of your daily routine. However, it is better safe than to worry at a later point.

Such small changes in your lifestyle may create a holistic and safe environment for your fetus to grow in the embryo. Go for these hacks even after your baby comes to the world as the radiation exposure still lurks around the home.

Final Thoughts

Evidence is still not enough to support the fact that home Wi-Fi creates problems for the fetus during pregnancy. Hence, it is safe to use Wi-Fi-enabled devices to an extent.

However, there are chances for the radiation to affect fetuses when the frequency levels are too high. So, moms need to be more cautious when around Wi-Fi devices at home.

-Brand Desk Content