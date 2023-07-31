Is drinking water before, during and after meals good or bad?

Timing of water intake around meals matters: before meals aids hydration, portion control, and digestion; during meals, small sips help, but excess should be avoided; after meals, water supports oral hygiene and digestive health.

Water is essential for our survival, and its consumption plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health and well-being. However, there has been some debate about the timing of water intake, especially in relation to meals. Some claim that drinking water before, during, or after meals might interfere with digestion, while others argue it provides numerous health benefits. Let's explore the pros and cons of drinking water at different meal times.

Drinking Water Before Meals:

Consuming water before meals has its advantages. It helps hydrate the body, prepares the digestive system, and can aid in portion control. When we drink water before a meal, it can create a feeling of fullness, reducing the likelihood of overeating. Moreover, proper hydration enhances metabolism and can contribute to better digestion and nutrient absorption. Experts generally recommend drinking a glass of water around 30 minutes before a meal to optimize these benefits.

Drinking Water During Meals:

The practice of drinking water while eating is common in many cultures. Advocates of this habit argue that it aids in the swallowing and digestion of food, preventing dryness in the mouth and throat. However, some caution against excessive water consumption during meals as it might dilute stomach acid, potentially hampering the breakdown of food. Nevertheless, taking small sips of water during meals is unlikely to cause significant issues and can be helpful, especially for individuals with difficulty swallowing.

Drinking Water After Meals:

Post-meal water intake has its merits as well. It aids in washing down remaining food particles, ensuring oral hygiene and preventing potential dental issues. Drinking water after meals can also aid in the smooth movement of food through the digestive tract, preventing constipation. However, there is a belief in certain cultures that drinking water immediately after meals might lead to weight gain or indigestion. Scientifically, there is little evidence to support such claims, and moderate water consumption after meals is generally considered safe.

Also read: 5 foods that may cause allergies and rashes on your skin