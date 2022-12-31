Is consuming dairy safe for women with PCOD?

Representational image

Consumption of milk products or dairy products is considered very beneficial for health. Milk products are rich in nutrients. They are an excellent source of calcium, protein and vitamin D and many other nutrients. Which are beneficial for our overall health, especially for our bones. However, people with lactose intolerance should avoid the consumption of milk and milk products. But often women who are suffering from PCOD and PCOS are advised not to consume dairy products because it is believed that consuming dairy products in PCOD and PCOS leads to acne on the skin. The problem increases. Also, there is an increase in the levels of androgen and insulin.

According to health experts, both PCOD and PCOS are very serious problems. At present, most women are facing this problem. Both these conditions affect the ovaries of women. Polycystic Ovarian Disease PCOD (PCOD) is a medical condition. In this condition, the ovaries of women release immature eggs or produce partially mature eggs, which later become cysts. Whereas polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a problem related to hormones (What Is PCOS In Hindi). In this situation, the balance of hormones in the body of women gets disturbed. In this condition, the ovaries produce more androgens than normal, which hinders the release and development of eggs. Along with this, the level of male hormone i.e. testosterone also increases in the body of women. Changes in hormones cause problems like irregular periods.

Should dairy products be avoided in PCOD and PCOS?

There is no conclusive record that shows that dairy products have a negative effect on women with PCOD and PCOS. This is just misinformation and not true at all. In fact, to strengthen the bones of women, it is necessary to consume milk and milk products. Consumption of dairy foods in moderation is not harmful at all

Dairy products can cause acne

Most people suffer from pimples in PCOS and PCOD, it is due to hormonal imbalance. If your acne is caused by high-fat dairy products, you can switch to low-fat dairy alternatives. Before giving up dairy products, you need to understand whether you are lactose intolerant to milk products. Due to this misinformation, most people do not consume dairy products.