Is booster dose effective against the Covid XE variant?

Most of us have already received two doses of Covid-19 vaccination. After permitting booster dose for those above the age of 60, the government has now said that all persons above the age of 18 can get booter dose from April 10. It is important to note that the country has reported its first case of XE variant of Covid in Gujarat today. While the government is still doing genome sequencing of the XE variant found in Covid, experts have given further insight about the dangers of XE variant and the effectiveness of booster dose against it.

Here's what experts say:

As per experts, the Covid-19 booster dose is quite effective against the XE variant of the virus. Moreover, the recently detected variant has not shown any severe symptoms so far.

As advised by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, people who have taken two doses of Covid vaccine should wait for at least nine months before taking the booster dose, which is being considered as a prevention dose.

Based on Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical advisor, UKHSA, it is difficult to assess whether booster dose is needed for protection against new mutants of Covid-19 as the number of infections is insufficient. Hence, it is hard to judge whether the present immunity is sufficient or not. He added that the

The XE variant case recently cited in Gujarat has come days after reports of the XE variant being detected in Maharashtra's Mumbai city emerged. The patient reportedly had a foreign travel history and had contracted the new strain of coronavirus. The Health Ministry later denied the claims for the same.

The new XE variant of Covid-19 was first detected in the United Kingdom and is said to be much more transmissible than any other strain of the virus. The XE variant has been detected in several countries till now, with over 600 cases.

According to a report issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), early estimates about the XE recombinant indicate a community growth rate advantage of ~10% as compared to BA.2, however this finding requires further confirmation.



