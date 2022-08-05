Is back pain bothering you? Here’s how you can resolve the suffering

File Photo

Back pain is one of the most challenging kinds of muscle pain. Working on the laptop for long hours during work from home or work from office schedules often disturbs our posture leading to pain in lower back. The first way to resolve any sort of pain is deemed to be bedrest. However, back pain can be relieved in a rather different way.

Those suffering from back pain are generally advised to start exercising to speed the recovery process.

If you are looking for ways to alleviate pain and restore back health, keep the following points in mind.

Move in short intervals

The human body has been designed to move. Staying in sedentary positions for long duration weakens your muscles and stiffen the connect tissue. Besides disturbing joint lubrication, staying at the same position for long can lead to several other problems.

Back pain can happen if your muscles aren’t able to move in regular intervals. To release the tension in your muscles, make sure you move as much as possible.

Listen to your body

If you are facing any kind of pain in your body, it is important to respond to it. Many people who face back ache tend to ignore the problem until it starts disrupting their daily routine.

Ignoring pain in your back can lead to further injuries. You may have to take medications and undergo tests to assess the right cause of the pain.

You can try mindful meditation and breathing exercises to strengthen the bond between your mind and body. This way, you will be able to understand what your body wants to say when it’s in pain.

Practice corrective exercises after doctor’s advice

Back pain can be eased by doing corrective exercises. While you can find many exercises to ease back pain on YouTube or Google in general, it is important to note that exercises should be performed only if your pain is not increasing by doing them. Also, each exercise can give different results to different individuals. Hence, you should consider consulting your doctor before you begin following any exercise program.