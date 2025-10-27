Iron deficiency alert: 4 Everyday habits that can lower your iron levels, know how to handle them

Low iron can cause fatigue and weakness, but simple changes like eating iron-rich foods, pairing them with vitamin C, and avoiding habits that block absorption can boost energy and maintain healthy iron levels.

Even after getting enough sleep, do you frequently feel weak, lightheaded, or exhausted? Low iron levels in your body could be one of the causes. An essential mineral, iron aids in the production of red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout your body. You might experience low energy and fatigue more easily when your iron levels fall. It's not always about cutting back on iron intake; sometimes, our daily routines can prevent our bodies from utilising it as it should.

1. Drinking tea or coffee right after meals:

Many people enjoy a cup of tea or coffee after eating. But these drinks have substances that can block your body from absorbing iron from food. Instead of drinking tea or coffee right away after eating, try to wait an hour before doing so. Drink a glass of lemon water or orange juice with your meal because vitamin C increases the body's absorption of iron.

2. Eating too many processed foods:

Nutritious foods include white bread, chips, instant noodles, and sugary snacks. You may not be getting enough iron if you eat. Increase your intake of whole foods, such as leafy greens, lentils, whole grains, millets, nuts, and seeds. Include foods high in iron in your diet regularly, such as lean meats, chickpeas, spinach, beets, and eggs. Sometimes cooking in a cast-iron pan can help your food contain a little more iron.

3. Ignoring gut health:

If your digestive tract isn't in good shape, your body might not be able to absorb iron well, even if you consume enough of it. Iron absorption can be hampered by conditions like celiac disease, gastritis, acidity, or frequent antacid use. Consume fermented foods, curd, yoghurt, and fruits high in fibre to promote gut health.

4. Not pairing foods correctly:

Sometimes the food you eat together is more important than the food you eat by yourself. For example, mixing foods high in calcium (such as cheese or milk) with foods high in iron can decrease absorption. In the same way, avoiding vitamin C sources can reduce the amount of iron your body absorbs.

Try to avoid these habits by drinking tea or coffee at least an hour after meals, eating more fresh foods high in iron, such as spinach, beans, and eggs, taking care of your digestion, and pairing foods high in iron with foods high in vitamin C, such as tomatoes, lemons, or oranges. Little adjustments like these can help you stay strong and active while maintaining healthy iron levels. Low iron levels can make you feel tired, weak, and less energetic, even if you sleep well. Fortunately, small changes in your daily habits can make a big difference.