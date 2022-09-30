Search icon
Intermittent fasting: 3 benefits of this method

When you do intermittent fasting, there are a lot of hormonal changes in the body which help you effectively lose body fat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Photo: Pexels

First of all, intermittent fasting is not a diet but a dieting pattern in which there is a window where you can eat and there is a window where you have to fast. Now, there are a lot of versions of intermittent fasting but the most common and the most practiced one is the 16-8 method. When you do intermittent fasting, there are a lot of hormonal changes in the body which help you effectively lose body fat. 

Advantages of intermittent fasting

Insulin level- It drops the insulin level.  When you are fasting for about 16 hours, there is nothing inside your body. So, your body starts utilizing your fat cells for energy and this is how you start reducing your fat. 

Increase human growth hormone- Second is that intermittent fasting is known to increase your human growth hormone by as much as 5 times. Now, there are a lot of advantages of a high Human Growth Hormone. 

Increase metabolism- The most important of all is that it increases your metabolism. And the higher metabolism you will have, the faster will be your fat loss process Now, when you are on intermittent fasting, your body tends to increase the cellular repair processes. For example, the removal of waste from the cells is increased.

