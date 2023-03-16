Influenza flu vs coronavirus: Here's how to differentiate between H3N2 and Covid-19

Influenza vs coronavirus: Here's how to differentiate between H3N2 and Covid-19

Amidst the ongoing infection of Corona, increasing cases of influenza variant H3N2 are being reported in the country for the last one month. Influenza which is generally considered to have mild symptoms is causing major problems for the people this time. Studies have found that the H3N2 variant can cause severe disease, with the greatest risk being seen in children and those with weakened immune systems. In this infection, people are having fever along with cold and cough, headache and body ache and some people are having breathing problems. Usually, a similar problem also occurs during corona virus infection.

As the cases of corona infection are still being reported in the country, in the meantime it is becoming difficult for people to understand whether it is covid-19 or H3N2 amidst the increasing infection of H3N2.

Significantly, 754 new cases of corona have been confirmed in the country in the last 24 hours, while the total number of H3N2 infected is 451 so far. Let us know how these two transitions can be differentiated.

H3N2

H3N2 is the subtype of influenza-A virus that causes influenza infection. However, it is more likely to hospitalize infected people than a normal influenza infection. In severe cases it can even lead to death.

Health experts say that people with comorbidities need special protection from it. In such people, the risk of both H3N2 and corona infection may be high. Let us know how the symptoms of both can be differentiated.

Symptoms of H3N2

People infected with H3N2 are showing almost the same types of symptoms as have been observed in normal influenza infection so far. However, some people may be at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms. The infected may have high fever along with fatigue-lethargy, body ache, sore throat, cough, cold and, in severe cases, respiratory problems. If this type of problem persists for some time, then consult a doctor.

Symptoms of corona infection

Infection of many variants of corona has been seen in the last three years. Fever, sore throat, cold, headache-body ache and fatigue were seen in most of the infected people. In some cases, corona infected have also reported problems related to the digestive system and respiratory system. However, problems like lack of taste and smell are not being seen in the new variants.

How to differentiate between COVID-19 and H3N2?

Although both Covid-19 and H3N2 are infections caused by different types of viruses, but since both these infections are affecting the respiratory system, patients infected with both may have similar symptoms. . Both influenza and COVID-19 can cause fever along with sore throat, cough, body aches and runny nose.

Doctors said that the H3N2 virus does not affect the lungs much, while lung-related problems have been seen in most of the patients suffering from Kovid-19. The loss of taste and smell is what makes COVID-19 different from H3N2. According to health experts, the authentic way to differentiate between the two is to test it.

To prevent both types of infection, one should avoid going to crowded places. Wearing a mask, washing hands frequently with soap and sanitizer can be easily prevented.