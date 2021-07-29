Influencer and fitness enthusiast Chandni shares weight management tips

Social media sensation Chandni is running her fitness champion name FAT (fearless, achiever, and trendsetter) and has touched many lives with the same

Your 30s are a magical time when you have a better sense of who you are, what you want, and where you’re headed. It’s also a time when it seems like you just can’t avoid a handover and weight loss might feel impossible. Thanks to our changing bodies, your metabolism starts to slow once you hit the big 3-0. But not to worry! We’ve got your guide to being 30, flirty, and thriving on your weight loss journey.

Social media sensation Chandni is running her fitness champion name FAT (fearless, achiever, and trendsetter) and has touched many lives with the same. She is a mother of two and a proud owner of her personal brand. She has taken many fans under her wings and has inspired them to be fit.

The recent years have taught us to be more aware of our bodies rather than running after money. The catastrophic acts that took place due to the coronavirus outbreak were nothing more than a wake-up call for all of us.

To control the pandemic, the only thing required was to have good health and strong immunity. So, all the fitness enthusiasts across the globe took the responsibility of spreading awareness for a fit and fabulous body.

Among many, Chandni, a social media influencer from Dallas, Texas, also hopped on the bandwagon of fitness mantra and started her FAT routine. Here, by FAT, she means fearless, achiever, and trendsetter. The regime she talks about on social media is majorly concentrated on weight management.

For many, weight management means getting slim or lean. However, that is not the case. The weight management routine calculates your Body Mass Index (BMI) and further trains you to achieve that. Chandni’s weight management drill named FAT is also the same.

On a personal front, Chandni is an Indian-origin social media influencer. She started paying attention to her body after she participated in Mrs. Texas. There she understood that staying fit is the ultimate goal of life. She started with baby steps like 15-20 mins exercise. Later, she started gyming. At first, the gym was a challenge for her, but later, when she started getting into shape, there was no looking back.

Daily exercising can bring a lot of changes to your body. Precisely, it is like pushing the healthy-habit reset button. Initially, it might take a lot for you to push yourself into a good habit. However, once you start planning your day more efficiently, exercising will become part of your life. You must have seen celebrities extremely lean and with flat stomachs. The body they are carrying was possible after a regular workout and proper diet. Also, we can’t rule out the fact that getting into good shape is a skill in their profession. For weight loss management, all it takes is to understand the requirements of the body and execute a disciplined lifestyle.

Chadani’s weight management regime FAT has sections like cardio, weight lifting, leg section, back section, and other effective exercises. In her FAT videos, she guides through the diet food and cheats eats. The diet foods and vegetables are subjective, so she has explained it thoroughly. What food works in what ways, and how it can help in managing body weight. She also explained about the food items that shouldn’t be included in the diet.

The world we are living in presently is time and again making us reality checks about our health. Maintaining weight is an intense topic, starting from already lean to bulky people. A very skinny body also needs proper attention for weight management. Weight management awareness is already widespread. Celebrities, influencers, and health authorities have already shared the guidelines one must follow to have proper health. The social media influencers are fairly doing their jobs. They aren’t promoting attaining impossible shapes and sizes, rather setting goals for a fit and healthy body. Chandni herself is a body-positive person.

