Infant Protection Day 2022: History, significance and mortality rate

Infant protection day is celebrated on 7 November. The purpose of celebrating this day is to spread awareness about the safety of babies and protect their lives by taking proper care of babies. It should be noted that due to the lack of proper protection and proper care, newborn babies face a lot of problems.

Infant Protection Day: History

In 1990 nearly 5 million infants died due to a lack of awareness of protecting Infants.

So, in the early 1900s, many Countries decided to take the necessary steps for better child health care and to reduce Infant Mortality Rate (IMR). Europe was the first to start a campaign to improve child health care. Europian Countries established Infant Protection Day in order to create awareness among the people about Child Care Services and to reduce Infant Mortality Rate. The Infant Mortality Rate has decreased from 100 to 10 deaths per 1000 births because of the awareness created by this day. Later America joined in this and started to celebrate Infant Protection Day to create awareness among the People. So Infant Protection Day was celebrated every year on 7th November.

Infant Protection Day: Significance

Children are at the greatest risk of death in their first 28 days. India suffered a loss of 721,000 child deaths in 2018. Child Protection Day helps in spreading awareness among the people. Children are the future of tomorrow and It is the responsibility of all parents to protect their children in every way possible.

Infant Mortality Rate in India:

India has a higher infant mortality rate than other countries due to the lack of health care. The government has announced an effective measure to curb infant mortality by implementing it. Lack of basic health services, lack of awareness and increasing population burden have not resulted in the expected reduction in infant mortality. Babies are the citizens of tomorrow, and they need to be protected because they are the future of the world. The Government of India has started various schemes for the benefit of babies.