India's most celebrated weightloss expert Dr. Mohit Bhandari talks about an innovative weightloss method Allurion

India's most celebrated weightlossexpert Dr. Mohit Bhandari talks about an innovative weightloss method Allurion

Trying on that old dress from last year, and it doesn't fit anymore? Are you taking the lift because going up the stair

s makes you breathless? If your answer is 'Yes' to such questions and you have tried everything from a strict diet to tiring workout sessions, the Allurion method is just for you.

Dr Mohit Bhandari, one of the most experienced scientific weight-loss experts, talks about how Allurion is a transformative weight loss method that helps you lose the extra kilos while feeling full,

Q1) There's a lot of misinformation on the internet about weight reduction procedures. What, according to you, should prospective consumers look for before zeroing on a particular procedure?

What if I tell you that all the pills you took, the powders and supplements, the fasting and running, the gym and exercise, so on and so forth, did not help you fit your jeans because weight reduction needs a combination of things. One should look for the most effective, efficient and practical way to lose weight.

The Allurion method helps you feel full quickly with smaller portions, without the hunger pangs. It involves, no surgery or hospitalization and trains your body for a healthier lifestyle. This makes Allurion the best choice for overweight people seeking weight loss without the usual hassles.

Q2) Tell us about how Allurion'sweight-loss method is developed and how is it helpful in shifting the scales?

Allurion is the result of two people's determination – Shantanu Gaur and Samuel Levy – to make the world lighter. Listening to the stories of people struggling with overweight problems, they quickly realised that people were either afraid of the traditional, invasive weight-loss surgeries or could not afford the costly solutions available then.

You might have tried to diet and restrict eating, but 'oh, that one Gulab Jamun!'. The Allurion method helps you reduce your weight because it helps you feel full without feeling hungry.

Q3) As a weight loss expert, what other steps should a person take to be in charge of their health?

Have you ever observed a handheld traditional weighing scale? You have to balance the weight on both ends to bring it to a stable balance. That is precisely what the body needs – a balance between the calories you consume and the calories you can spend.

This is where Allurion comes into action. It helps you reduce your calorie intake without the 'hunger pangs'. You will get a nutritionist working with you to help you train your body towards a better lifestyle and a healthier weight.

Q4) Tell us about Allurion's research and clinical trials in weight loss.

People who struggle with being overweight know that it goes beyond aesthetics and looks. The Allurion method is the success story of more than 80,000 people, who have lost almost 9,03,000kgs across 58 countries.

Thousands of people worldwide have already used this scientifically proven method, and it is fast becoming a best-in-class solution. Allurion is backed by clinical evidence and helps patients lose 10-15% of their body weight in just 16 weeks.

Q5) Tell us about how one can expect to lose weight through the Allurion method.

Are you one of those people who has been trying to cut off from your favourite pizza or tried going on that extra mile walk and still you are not seeing a positive effect? What if I told you that you could do it without the struggle? Well, the Allurion method is a catalyst that can help you kick-start your weight loss. It is a simple breakthrough: lose weight without surgery, endoscopy or anaesthesia.

Allurion makes your journey to weight loss smoother, and faster.

Q6) Can Allurion help maintain one's health long after weight loss?

You might have lost weight at the gym but gained it back soon after. The Allurion method trains your body for a period of 16 weeks so that the healthy habits you develop can help you sustain your weight loss after the capsule naturally exits your body. 95% of weight loss from the Allurion can be maintained at 12 months and further if you continue your new healthy habits.

Q. 7 Tell us about your journey in the field of weight loss and metabolic research.

As a young medical professional, I realized that obesity is a disease that also brings several comorbidities. In 2008, I resolved to help people who wanted to lose substantial body weight. I am glad that I am termed as the youngest and most experienced bariatric surgeon in the Asia Pacific. I specialize in bariatric, metabolic and robotic surgeries. I also perform endoscopic procedures for the same purpose. I am credited with performing nearly 17,000 bariatric surgeries.

I also introduced Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG), a non-surgical weight loss procedure in India. People do not automatically think of India when they think about countries that have an obesity problem, but it is a growing concern among healthcare professionals in our country. In fact, the prevalence of obesity has been reported to be as high as 30% in India, which is having tremendous implications in terms of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other conditions.It really is important that we act now to address this growing crisis. Tools such as the Allurion method are therefore very welcome.

Weight management needs to be normalised rather than stigmatised, so I see this as a very positive step. Given the economic inequality across India, it is really important to be able to offer balloon technology like this as a mainstream weight-loss solution.Allurion will be partially reimbursed by health insurance in India, meaning it will be an accessible solution for millions of overweight and obese Indians.

Q8) Help our readers understand the scientific methods involved in developing Allurion's weight loss method.

Allurion is so simplistic and logical that it is as transparent as 2+2=4. It refrains you from overindulgence in your food intake without the discomfort. Not surprisingly, studies have found that hunger is the driving factor behind diet failure. Dieting is difficult and often affects several aspects of your life, including your social life and relationships.

When you have the AllurionSwallowable Capsule that inflates into a balloon in the stomach:

It reduces the amount of space in your stomach for food – you feel full without having to eat as much.

As it takes up space in your stomach – when you eat, a neurohormonal mechanism tells your brain that you have already had enough food – again, that means you feel fuller faster.

Q9) Please tell our readers as to how the medical fraternity reacts to an innovation like Allurion?

Very positively. In fact, the known Covid warrior from MP, Dr Ravi Doshi proved to be an early adopter of Allurion. He lost 20 kilos with the Allurion method in 4 months and is quite ecstatic as he can have his most favourite meal for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

In addition, when you opt forAllurionmethod, you also receive access to a digital toolkit to help you monitor and manage your weight-loss success.

Allurionconnected scale to record weight and track progress. You also get insights into your body composition metrics.

Allurion Health Tracker 24/7 watch thatrecords your steps, track your exercise and measures your sleep, and

Allurion App to: Gather and store all your weight-loss information in one place Track and monitor your success in real-time Communicate directly with your clinical care team Connect with Apple Health and FitBit



It’s like having your very own personal weight-loss companion.

Allurion method also helps tracking of overall health of the user. When combined with intensive weight-loss strategies, the Allurion method leads to nearly 2.5 times more weight loss in 16 weeks than when undertaking an intensive weight loss plan alone. 17% of people undertaking intensive weight-loss strategies alongside the Allurion achieved a weight loss of over 20% of their total body weight.

Q10) Help us understand what weight loss through the Allurionweight loss method entails?

It is as simple as a 15 minutes visit to an x-ray facility that requires no surgeries or anaesthesia, both ways in and out, without any side effects.

It starts with an easy-to-ingest Allurionswallowable capsule – a soft vegan capsule that can be taken with the help of a glass of water. A simple X-ray ensures the capsule is in the proper position. This proprietary capsule is a technological breakthrough that has taken years of research and hard work.

It contains a deflated balloon attached with a thin catheter, through which water is filled into the balloon. The balloon takes up space in the patient's stomach and creates a feeling of fullness. This takes away hunger and leaves people eating less food.

The best part is that the Allurion balloon degrades itself inside the stomach. In about 16 weeks, it deflates itself and gets flushed out automatically, leaving no traces whatsoever. It’s a discreet placement and no one would know about it unless you tell people yourself.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.