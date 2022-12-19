Search icon
India's HPV vaccine against cervical cancer to hits markets: Check price, eligibility, how many shots you need

Given that HPV is one of the most prevalent STDs, it is very reassuring to know that certain HPV strains can be prevented by vaccination.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

CERVAVAC, India's first domestically produced vaccine to prevent cervical cancer, is expected to cost between Rs 200 and Rs 400 per shot and become commercially available later this year, according to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), was speaking on the sidelines of a launch event here on Thursday.

It's a huge relief to hear that immunizations will protect you against some strains of HPV that can create issues because HPV is one of the most prevalent STDs out there. 

What is the HPV vaccine?
HPV stands for Human Papilloma Virus. The HPV vaccine aids in preventing some HPV forms that can cause genital warts or cancer. The HPV vaccine, also marketed under the name Gardasil 9, defends against-  The two HPV strains that account for 80% of occurrences of cervical cancer are 16 and 18, 90% of genital wart cases are caused by HPV types 6 and 11, respectively. Varieties 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58 of HPV are additional five types that can cause cancer of the cervix, anus, vulva/vagina, penis, or throat.

How many HPV vaccine shots are required?
The HPV vaccine is given in a series of shots.  The HPV vaccine requires three doses for people between the ages of 15 and 45. Two months after the first injection, the second shot is administered, and four months after that, the third shot is. To obtain all three shots, it takes roughly 6 months. You just need 2 shots if you're between the ages of 9 and 14. Six months after the first injection is administered, the second shot.

Who needs to receive the HPV vaccine?
To protect against genital warts and/or certain kinds of HPV that might cause cancer, anyone between the ages of 9 and 45 can receive the HPV vaccine. To ensure that youngsters are completely protected before they start having sexual activity, the vaccine is advised for children between the ages of 11 and 12.

How long does the HPV vaccination last?
Additionally, studies demonstrate that the HPV vaccine offers enduring protection from HPV. The more time the vaccine is in use, the more information scientists will have about how long it lasts. But so far, it has been demonstrated that vaccines have a long shelf life.

What are the side effects of the HPV vaccine?
The vaccine is safe, according to research. Temporary soreness and redness where you receive the shot are the most frequent adverse effects.

What is the price of the HPV vaccine?
The cost of each HPV vaccine is Rs 200. 

