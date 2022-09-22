India one among 10 high prevalence type 1 diabetes country, says Lancet study

India is the second world capital of diabetes.

India is the second world capital of diabetes. A person with a genetic history is more likely to develop diabetes. Diabetes get develops because of an excessive amount of glucose circulating in the bloodstream.

According to the report of PTI, it has been estimated that about 8.4 million people were living with type 1 diabetes in 2021. The number of people with type 1 diabetes might be doubled to 13.5-17.4 million people by 2040, a new study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology reports.

The ten countries with the highest estimated T1D prevalence US, India, Brazil, China, Germany, UK, Russia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Spain account for 5.08 million (60 per cent) of global cases of T1D, the researchers said.

Diabetes prevention: 5 healthy tips to avoid the risk of this chronic disease

"Given that prevalence of people with T1D is projected to increase in all countries to up to 17.5 million cases in 2040, our results provide a warning for substantial negative implications for societies and healthcare systems," said Professor Graham Ogle, one of the authors of the study, from the University of Sydney, Australia.

"There is an opportunity to save millions of lives in the coming decades by raising the standard of care for T1D and increasing awareness of the signs and symptoms of T1D to enable a 100 per cent rate of diagnosis in all countries," Ogle said.

Researchers modelled data on childhood, adolescent, and adult T1D prevalence in 97 countries, along with incidence over time data from 65 countries.

"Our findings indicate that the overall footprint of T1D is much larger than previous estimates have indicated when missing prevalence due to excess mortality is accounted for," said Professor Kim Donaghue, one of the authors of the study, from the University of Sydney, Australia.

"This is particularly true in low- and middle-income countries – for example in sub-Saharan Africa which accounts for 357,000 cases of T1D or 4 per cent of global prevalence but 23 per cent (40,000) of the lives lost each year – highlighting the urgent need to increase awareness of the signs and symptoms of T1D in LMICs," Donaghue said.