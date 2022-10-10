Include ghee in your diet to get these 5 benefits

Benefits of ghee

Since the time of Ayurveda, ghee has always been given a part of utmost importance in the daily diet or the foodstuffs that have to be consumed daily or on a regular basis. Ghee if it is consumed on a regular basis in a controlled manner, has wonderful effects on the body and the mind too. Ghee of good quality and taken in the right quantity will always benefit health.

Some of the important benefits of regular intake of ghee, it is an excellent memory booster it is a good brain tonic and it is very good for kids to improve memory power. It is a good immunity booster. It will help to improve the resistance in the body and then it is an antiaging agent, it is helpful for graceful aging or slowing down the aging process or the features of aging.

It is good for all the tissues or the whole body would be nourished or the tissues and hence would be nourished it is very good for gut health and digestive health will be nourished because of the ghee. Ghee if it is taken on a regular basis, improves the complexion and is good for wise and it slows down aging.

It relieves and avoids constipation ghee also has contraindications or in some conditions we have to avoid ghee, maybe temporarily or for a longer duration. So expert advice is necessary before taking any of the foodstuffs, though in limited quantity everything is good.

Benefits of Ghee:

• Helps increase bile production.

• Improve insulin resistance by normalizing blood sugars.

• Decrease inflammation

• Increase energy

Ghee Nutrients:

• Omega 3 Fatty Acids (Healthy Fats)

• Omega 9 Fatty Acids (Healthy Fats)

• MCT fat (Medium-chain triglycerides)

• Vitamin A, D, E and K (Fat-soluble vitamins)

• CLA - a healthy fat that helps performance for an athlete and weight loss.

• Antioxidants