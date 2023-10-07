Headlines

Imran Khan admits using steroids for muscle-building; Know the side effects

Steroid use, particularly when not medically supervised, can lead to numerous health complications.

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

Imran Khan, the renowned actor known for his role in "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na," recently opened up about his struggles with body image and mental health. In a candid Instagram post, he shared a series of throwback photos from his early acting career and disclosed that he resorted to taking steroids to address the constant criticism he faced for his skinny physique.

In the post, Imran Khan bravely revealed that he had been subjected to relentless scrutiny and mockery due to his slender frame. The entertainment industry, like many others, often imposes unrealistic standards of beauty and physique on its stars. For Imran, this meant enduring hurtful comments and being pressured to conform to a more muscular ideal.

 

 

To cope with the pressure and the desire to fit in, Imran Khan took the drastic step of using steroids to bulk up. While the quest for a more muscular physique might have seemed like a solution at the time, it came with significant side effects and potential risks.

Steroid use, particularly when not medically supervised, can lead to numerous health complications. These include liver damage, cardiovascular issues, hormonal imbalances, and mood swings. Imran's admission sheds light on the toll that societal pressure can take on an individual's mental and physical well-being. The pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards can drive individuals to extreme measures, as in Imran's case.

Moreover, the actor's revelation highlights the importance of addressing mental health issues, especially within the entertainment industry, where the spotlight and expectations can be overwhelming. The stigma surrounding mental health issues often prevents individuals from seeking help and support when they need it most. Imran Khan's willingness to share his struggles can serve as an inspiration for others facing similar challenges.

 

 

Also read: Anant Ambani lost 108kg then regained weight due to steroids from asthma treatment, here’s how

 

