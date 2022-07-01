Impacts of vitiligo on mental and physical health

Picture: File Photo

Vitiligo is a common skin condition which occurs due to the loss of pigment producing cell in the skin which is known as a melanocyte. This results in formation of milky white spots on certain areas of the body. In some it appears in a segmental distribution and in a few others it can be widespread. The distinct milky white skin spots and the distribution of the spots on the body enables a dermatologist to make a diagnosis. Generally, no specific investigation is required to confirm the diagnosis. It can affect people of any age or gender. It is also more noticeable and severe in people who have dark skin color

Can stress and anxiety cause Vitiligo?

It is not true that stress and anxiety by itself causes vitiligo. Stress can be a trigger for vitiligo in genetically predisposed individuals only. There is social stigma associated with this condition which leads to psychological stress. Such patients need counselling.

Foods that are rich in vitamin B12 , folic acid and antioxidants act as adjuvant to specific treatment. There are many myths around what foods should be avoided in vitiligo. Vitiligo patients in a study gave history of consumption of citrus fruits in high quantities. It is to be remembered that a nutritious and balanced diet is probably what is required for vitiligo as much as it is required for general health of an individual.

Foods to eat and avoid Vitiligo

There’s no scientific evidence to prove that certain food items are not good for consumption for a vitiligo patient. However, some people have reported that their skin condition was affected by the food items mentioned below. Thus to be on a safer side, it’s better to avoid or at least cut down on the following foods. Sour foods especially in large quantities can be avoided by a person suffering from Vitiligo

Various Psychological stressors like events relating to death of a family member, problems that revolve around work and personal financial condition are associated as preceding factors to the onset of vitiligo. Additionally, vitiligo patients face severe psychological effects and show anxiety, depression and develop an impaired quality of life.

Mental Health care for Vitiligo patients

There are various ways a person suffering from Vitiligo can take care of their mental health.

Maintaining a Gratitude Journal

A gratitude journal is a record of things you are grateful for. you maintain a gratitude journal by listing down 5-10 things you are thankful for each and every day. You may include little things such as joy of having a warm cup of coffee, the opportunity to hang around with friends or go for a walk each day.

Going for a therapy Session

It is ok to ask for help. You can take a therapy session from a licensed professional. Therapists can help you with the mental burden and stress that you face due to Vitiligo which is simply a side effect of Vitiligo. Such sessions are helpful to lift up the weight from your shoulders that causes you stress and anxiety due to Vitiligo.

Working out every day for at least 30 minutes.

Exercising everyday has proven to have mood boosting benefits which helps one to improve mental health and headspace.

