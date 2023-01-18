Immunity Booster: Beat the winter chill with THIS kitchen ingredient

Representational Image

The entrance of winter has been dramatic. In addition, we are taking every precaution against the illnesses that might arise during the colder months. In colder temperatures, our immune systems might weaken, making us more susceptible to a wide range of illnesses. Thus, nutritionists recommend include turmeric in one's regular diet, particularly during the colder months.

Here are a few ways we can incorporate turmeric into our diets:

You can keep warm during the winter months by drinking turmeric milk. Diabetes patients can also benefit from it because it helps control their blood sugar levels.

Coconut oil and black pepper can be used to enhance the absorption of kachi haldi.

Winter mornings are best spent sipping a hot cup of tea. It is possible to substitute turmeric tea for regular tea. As a result of this healthy practice, you will be able to boost your immunity and avoid a variety of cold-related illnesses.

Our bodies can actually utilise this superfood when we mix one teaspoon of honey with kachi haldi and two black peppercorns

It can also help you eliminate sinus symptoms if you incorporate turmeric into your diet.

Also, READ: What are ovarian cysts? Symptoms and complications here

Turmeric's health benefits