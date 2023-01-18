Immunity Booster: Beat the winter chill with THIS kitchen ingredient

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 06:10 AM IST
The entrance of winter has been dramatic. In addition, we are taking every precaution against the illnesses that might arise during the colder months. In colder temperatures, our immune systems might weaken, making us more susceptible to a wide range of illnesses. Thus, nutritionists recommend include turmeric in one's regular diet, particularly during the colder months.
Here are a few ways we can incorporate turmeric into our diets:
- You can keep warm during the winter months by drinking turmeric milk. Diabetes patients can also benefit from it because it helps control their blood sugar levels.
- Coconut oil and black pepper can be used to enhance the absorption of kachi haldi.
- Winter mornings are best spent sipping a hot cup of tea. It is possible to substitute turmeric tea for regular tea. As a result of this healthy practice, you will be able to boost your immunity and avoid a variety of cold-related illnesses.
- Our bodies can actually utilise this superfood when we mix one teaspoon of honey with kachi haldi and two black peppercorns
- It can also help you eliminate sinus symptoms if you incorporate turmeric into your diet.
Turmeric's health benefits
- Turmeric is one of the greatest warming herbs for combating chills and the health problems associated with them throughout the winter season.
- Raw turmeric stimulates mucus production, which flushes out bacteria that block the respiratory system naturally. Turmeric's antiviral and antibacterial qualities aid in the fight against infection and the relief of cough and cold symptoms.
- Curcumin is a powerful anti-inflammatory agent that inhibits both lipoxygenase and COX-2, reducing both acute and chronic inflammation.
- During the winter, we tend to eat and drink more, resulting in an overworked liver. Turmeric powder boosts the synthesis of enzymes that aid in bodily detoxification. Winter-onset SAD or depression may occur.
- Depression is associated with lower levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). Curcumin raises levels of the brain hormone BDNF, which promotes the creation of new neurons and may aid in the battle against several degenerative processes in the brain.