IMD warns of extreme winters in North India: Here are some precautions to take

IMD warns of extreme winters in North India | Photo: PTI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that North Indian regions are likely to experience a drop in temperature to a minimum of minus four degrees celsius and a maximum of two-degree celsius in the plains. The weather expert said that the icy, severe chill would be experienced between January 14 and 19 and is likely to be at its peak from January 16 to 18.

With the temperature dropping to such extremes, it is difficult to maintain good health. Here is a list of precautions that everyone should take to stay healthy:

Minimise travel

In extremely cold weather, it is advised that one should only travel when absolutely needed. Otherwise, stay in the comfort of your home. Travelling in uncertain conditions can bring various risks including health hazards and others like roadblocks, and sudden deterioration in the weather. If travelling is necessary, it is best to take public transport.

Dress warm

It is best to wear several layers of loose-fitting clothes. This helps to trap air between each layer of cloth and keeps you warm by retaining your body heat. One should choose to wear woollen fabric in the winter. Take special care of your extremities and cover earlobes, fingers, toes and the tip of your nose when going outside.

Drink appropriate amount of water

Drink an appropriate amount of water every day and stay hydrated. Water helps to clean our system and remove toxins, carry nutrients to the body cells and help balance body fluid.

Sunlight

If get a chance try to soak in the morning sun. The morning sunlight is rich in Vitamin D. Vitamin D helps to keep our bones strong.