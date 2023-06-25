Ileana D’Cruz talks about feeling fatigued during third trimester of pregnancy; here's how to manage it

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is currently expecting her first child, recently shared a mesmerizing selfie on social media, showcasing a radiant pregnancy glow. Alongside the photo, the actress opened up about the various challenges she is experiencing during her third trimester. Back in April of this year, Ileana had announced her pregnancy on social media, and ever since, she has been offering glimpses into her personal journey as a mom-to-be.

In her most recent post, Ileana shared a delightful smile while confidently flaunting her pregnancy glow. In the caption accompanying the picture, she candidly addressed the realities of her third trimester, sharing the ups and downs she is currently facing. She shared, "K. They weren't kidding about the third trimester fatigue." In the next post, she shared a video where a woman is seen performing her daily chores and lying down in between. She wrote under the video, "Accurate depiction of how I feel right now."

Here's how to manage fatigue during third trimester of pregnancy

Prioritize rest and sleep: Make sure you're getting enough sleep at night and take short naps during the day if needed. Listen to your body and rest when you feel tired.

Stay physically active: Engage in gentle exercises, such as walking or prenatal yoga, with your healthcare provider's approval. Regular physical activity can help boost energy levels and alleviate pregnancy-related discomfort.

Eat a balanced diet: Consume a well-rounded diet that includes a variety of nutrient-dense foods. Focus on whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats. Avoid sugary snacks and processed foods, as they can cause energy crashes.

Practice stress management techniques: Stress can contribute to fatigue, so try incorporating stress management techniques into your daily routine. This may include deep breathing exercises, mindfulness meditation, or prenatal yoga.

Take breaks and listen to your body: If you're feeling exhausted, don't push yourself too hard. Take regular breaks throughout the day, rest when you need to, and listen to your body's cues. Overexertion can exacerbate fatigue and make it more challenging to recover.

Disclaimer: Remember, every pregnancy is unique, and it's essential to consult with your healthcare provider for personalized advice and recommendations. They can offer specific guidance based on your health, medical history, and individual needs.

