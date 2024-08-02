IIT Kanpur develops 'Smart Bra' to detect breast cancer symptoms, know its features

Among various types of cancers, breast cancer is the most prevalent and damaging to women.

Researchers around the world are tirelessly working to find a cure for the incurable disease of cancer. Despite numerous studies, a definitive treatment that can provide relief to those suffering and dying from this painful disease has not yet emerged. Often, cancer is only detected when it has reached an advanced stage, making treatment difficult.

Among various types of cancers, breast cancer is the most prevalent and damaging to women. To address this, a research fellow at IIT Kanpur, with the help of a professor, has developed a smart bra. This bra, equipped with a special device, can detect breast cancer symptoms within moments of being worn. This innovation is considered a significant achievement for the future.

Cancer is often detected late, leaving patients with limited treatment options and little hope. However, the research conducted by Shreya Nair, a research fellow at IIT Kanpur, is proving to be a milestone in the fight against this incurable disease.

Immediate detection of breast cancer symptoms

While this research may not yet be considered a definitive cure, it offers a way to detect the disease at an early stage, which was previously only discovered in its final stages. Shreya Nair's research has resulted in a special device fitted into a bra. When worn, this bra can detect early symptoms of breast cancer, alerting the wearer immediately. This allows women to identify symptoms early and seek medical advice and treatment promptly.

Features

Shreya Nair spent a year developing this smart bra. Unlike any previous wearable device, this bra can detect illness when worn. It can be charged with a battery, and a single charge lasts for a month.

The bra uses a special portable device that can detect breast cancer in just a minute. Women need to feed their daily routine data into the device. It can be connected to a smartphone, making it easy to carry anywhere. If symptoms of breast cancer are detected in one breast, the device will immediately indicate it on the connected mobile phone, allowing the user to contact their doctor. Further testing is still being conducted, and it will take some time before the device is available in the market.