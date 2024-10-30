Despite numerous diets and rigorous workouts, she frequently found that the weight would return.

Vidya Balan has captured attention this year with her impressive weight loss journey, achieved without traditional exercise routines. In a recent interview with Galatta India, the talented actress shared her thoughts on body image and the impact of societal judgment, revealing the secrets behind her transformation.

For much of her life, Vidya struggled with body image and often felt pressured to be thin. Despite numerous diets and rigorous workouts, she frequently found that the weight would return. However, this changed when she connected with a nutritional group called Amura Health in Chennai earlier this year. They diagnosed her weight issues as being linked to inflammation rather than excess fat. Vidya explained, “They said, 'It is just inflammation; it is not fat.' So, they put me on a diet to get rid of the inflammation, which worked beautifully for me.”

This new approach involved eliminating foods that did not suit her, even common vegetarian staples like spinach and bottle gourd. Vidya's journey highlighted the importance of personalized nutrition, as what works for one person may not work for another.

Perhaps the most surprising revelation from her interview was her decision to stop exercising altogether. She stated, “I have not worked out all year. This is the first year that I have not worked out.” Previously, she pushed herself to exercise vigorously but found that taking a break allowed her to focus on her overall well-being instead.

Vidya also addressed the labels society places on individuals, particularly regarding weight. Growing up as a "fat girl," she challenged the stigma around the word 'fat,' which has often been used in a derogatory way. She emphasized, “I do not think it is shameful in any way,” advocating for body positivity and the normalization of body size discussions.

Through her candid reflections, Vidya Balan inspires others to embrace their individuality and prioritize their health over societal expectations. Her journey is a powerful reminder that true wellness comes from understanding and respecting one’s body.