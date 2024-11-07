Hashimoto’s disease can lead to hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid, causing symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, dry skin, and slowed heart rate.

Arjun Kapoor recently shared insights into his struggle with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland, leading to weight gain, fatigue, and other health issues. In a revealing interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Arjun discussed how the condition has affected his body and mind, especially during his recent film Singham Again. He explained, “It’s almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes in distress... your body is in flight-or-fight mode.”

Hashimoto’s disease impacts the thyroid, a gland responsible for regulating energy use and various bodily functions. For Arjun, this means sudden weight fluctuations, fatigue, and other physical challenges. His condition often affects his public appearances, which, he says, can take a toll on his mental well-being.

The actor also opened up about dealing with mild depression after some recent career setbacks. Following disappointing box office performances, Arjun began feeling lost and uncertain, especially as he observed other actors' successes. “I started therapy and went to a couple of therapists,” he shared. Therapy, he said, helped him process his mental struggles, particularly as he battled feelings of self-doubt stemming from both his career and his health issues.

This health journey is not new in Arjun’s family. His mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, and sister, Anshula Kapoor, have also faced Hashimoto’s disease. He admitted he initially resisted his diagnosis, thinking it wasn’t real. But as he looks back at his body changes since 2015, he sees how Hashimoto’s has affected him both physically and emotionally.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), Hashimoto’s disease can lead to hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid, causing symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, dry skin, and slowed heart rate.