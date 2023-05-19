'I didn’t know what depression was': Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' opens up about his mental health

In light of his own prior struggles with depression, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson encourages others to "talk to somebody" if they require support.

In a moving Instagram post on Friday, the actor spoke to anyone experiencing their "own version of mental wellness turning into mental hell-ness."

“It can’t be fixed if you keep that pain inside. Having the courage to talk to someone is your superpower,” he wrote. “I lost two friends to suicide. Talk to someone. Despite how you may feel, you’re never alone.”

Johnson said he's "worked hard over the years to gain the emotional tools" for managing his challenges, adding that he's previously been candid about his experiences with depression and his mother's suicide attempt as a young child.

The actor described his first struggle with the disease at the University of Miami in Florida during an interview on "The Pivot" earlier this week.

''The interesting thing at that time is, I just didn’t know what it was,” Johnson said on the podcast, remembering how it affected his stay at the school.

“I didn’t know what mental health was. I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t want to be there.”

Johnson, who is set to briefly return as Luke Hobbs in the upcoming film “Fast X,” said he went through depression again years later but had a number of friends he could “lean on” for support.

He shared that amid struggles like these, his “saving grace” is “being a girl dad” to his three daughters.

“You look at them and you realize ... this is what it’s all about,” he said.