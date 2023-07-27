Hypertension: Study finds core exercises like planks, wall sits best for lowering blood pressure

The researchers suggest that incorporating 4 sets of 2-minute wall sits, with 2-minute rests in between, three times per week, can be an effective way to reduce blood pressure.

According to a recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine by researchers at Canterbury Christ Church and Leicester Universities, there is evidence suggesting that certain exercises, like plank and wall sits, can actually reduce blood pressure. The study compared the effectiveness of different exercise forms in lowering blood pressure and found that "isometric exercises" were nearly twice as effective as the recommended exercise guidelines.

The research examined 270 clinical trials involving 15,827 participants, focusing on the effects of specific exercises, including aerobic, HIIT, dynamic resistance training, and isometric exercises, on resting blood pressure. Isometric exercises involve static contractions, where muscles remain contracted without changing in length.

According to Jamie O'Driscoll, a reader in cardiovascular physiology at Canterbury Christ Church University, the reason isometric exercises are highly effective is that static contractions during these exercises can compress blood vessels supplying blood to the active muscles, leading to reduced blood flow and oxygen. However, after the exercise, when the muscle relaxes, there is a surge of blood flow through the vessels, resulting in improved blood regulation.

The researchers suggest that incorporating 4 sets of 2-minute wall sits, with 2-minute rests in between, three times per week, can be an effective way to reduce blood pressure. They also emphasize the importance of combining isometric exercises with other exercise modes to offer a diverse range of choices.

Senior cardiac nurse Joanne Whitmore from the British Heart Foundation finds the study's findings encouraging, as they highlight the benefits of incorporating various forms of exercise, including aerobic exercises, to maintain lower blood pressure. She stresses the significance of choosing exercises that individuals enjoy, as it can increase adherence to the exercise routine in the long term. In addition to exercise, lifestyle changes such as weight loss, a healthy diet, and reduced alcohol consumption are also important factors in achieving the best results in managing blood pressure.