Hypertension: Garlic is winter superfood to manage high blood pressure, forget BP issues if you eat THESE foods

As winter is coming, the outbreak of various diseases is also increasing. One of these conditions is hypertension. Lethargy in the winter months, high intake of sodium due to excessive appetite and constriction or constriction of blood vessels due to a fall in temperature are some of the main causes of high blood pressure. When the temperature drops, the body tries to limit blood flow to retain heat, which increases blood pressure. Although it is impossible to avoid changing the weather, high blood pressure can be controlled with a nutritious diet and an active lifestyle.

Winter diet to reduce high blood pressure:

Fenugreek- Fenugreek seeds contain soluble fiber, which lowers cholesterol and LDL (high fiber) cholesterol. A diet rich in fiber has also been linked to stable blood pressure levels. The sodium level in fenugreek seeds and leaves is also very low. Fenugreek can lower high blood pressure, however, its daily use is not advised as it can also lower blood sugar levels. Fenugreek can be ground and stored for a long time.

Green Leafy Vegetables- Consume more green leafy vegetables in your diet. Consuming green vegetables will help you eliminate excess sodium. Green vegetables are rich in nutrients and are good for your general health. To lower your blood pressure, include spinach, cabbage, kale, fennel or lettuce in your diet.

Beetroot- Beetroot's antioxidant content helps lower high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and B vitamins enhance nerve performance. According to studies, the abundance of nitrates in beetroot causes the production of the gas nitric oxide. This gas will result in your blood vessels relaxing and expanding, improving blood flow and lowering blood pressure.

Garlic- By consuming some spices, you can control your blood pressure in many ways. Garlic is one of these useful herbs. You can manage high blood pressure by consuming garlic. It can be helpful for people who have high blood pressure. You can consume raw garlic with water in the morning.

Oranges- This citrus fruit has many benefits for your health. Patients of high blood pressure can also be benefited. Oranges are rich in magnesium and vitamin B6, both of which help lower blood pressure levels. According to studies, orange juice can also help you control your high blood pressure. Increase your intake of oranges in the winter months to lower your blood pressure naturally.

Curd- Blood pressure can be reduced with curd. Curd will benefit your health. There are many health benefits. Relief from high blood pressure is one of these benefits. To reduce your blood pressure, you should include low-fat curd in your diet. It controls blood pressure and is rich in calcium.

Radish- Potassium from radish helps your body manage blood flow and maintain low blood pressure, especially if you have a history of high blood pressure. Radish is known to pacify the blood, at least according to Ayurveda. Radishes can also be added to salads or comforting soups.