Hyderabad doctors perform India's first double lung transplant on COVID patient from Chandigarh

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

HomeHealth

Health

Hyderabad doctors perform India's first double lung transplant on COVID patient from Chandigarh

A team of doctors in Hyderabad have performed the country's first double lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient. The patient, Rizwan from Chandigarh in Punjab, was suffering from a severe lung problem called 'sarcoidosis' that affected the lungs significantly which led to 'fibrosis' of the lungs.

article-main
Latest News

Prasad Bhosekar

Updated: Sep 11, 2020, 07:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A team of doctors in Hyderabad have performed the country's first double lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient. The patient, Rizwan from Chandigarh in Punjab, was suffering from a severe lung problem called 'sarcoidosis' that affected the lungs significantly which led to 'fibrosis' of the lungs. 

The surgery was led by Dr Sandeep Attawar, the head of heart and lung transplant in Hyderabad's KIMS Hospital ( Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences ), who is considered pioneer in heart and lung transplant surgeries in India. This unique surgery was performed on 32-year-pld Rizwan ( Monu), whose condition worsened rapidly when he contracted COVID -19 and was awaiting his double lung transplant. Rizwan's situation further worsened when his oxygen requirement increased from  15 litre /minute to 50 litres /minute in the past eight weeks.

"Fortunately, a match to his lungs was found in a person declared brain-dead in Kolkata, and the harvested lungs were airlifted to Hyderabad to save Rizwan's life. The procedure was complex and had little hope for errors. After discharge, this patient would need close monitoring, a bio-bubble environment and careful drug control for six weeks at least,'' Dr Sandeep Attawar told Zee Media.

Rizwan was discharged on Friday and he was happy go back home. While speaking to Zee Media, Rizwan said, "I had no hopes on my life given my precarious pre-surgery condition but after surgery I am happy to be alive and I got a new life.''

It is a known fact that organ donation for transplants can save many lives but in India still not many people come forward for organ donation voluntarily and as a result lakhs of people wait endlessly for organ transplant and many among them are not lucky as they pass away before getting the required organ.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet India's third richest man with net worth Rs 258000 crore, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Delhi Services Bill, 6 others get President’s assent, become laws

Watch: Rohit Sharma visits Tirupati Balaji temple with wife Ritika Sajdeh ahead of Asia Cup 2023

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP for next few days; check full list here

Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's charming chemistry in Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Anirudh's Jawan song impresses fans

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE