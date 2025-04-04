It’s worth noting that Oxytocin, often called the "cuddle chemical," plays a key role in fostering trust, sexual arousal, and emotional bonding.

Hello folks! This week’s piece is about something that we don’t realise is a major giveaway on our love life; our skin. On good mood days or happy lovey dovey days your skin is going to be glowing like you’ve just discovered a giant pot of gold somewhere and on days where you’re probably not at your best behaviour you’re probably going to be breaking out like it’s high-school all over again.

Yup, trust me and my 14+ years of experience when I say this: your skin’s behaviour could be a guide to your love life. Yes, the “Love Glow” is Real and NOT Just Expert Highlighter Skills Have you ever felt so much happiness that it feels like you’re emanating a sort of glow? Like, it almost feels photoshopped in your pictures. That’s what people call the “love glow”, and you can try, but you can’t replicate it with filters because there is a certain science to it. When you’re in a happy relationship or you’re crushing it (metaphorically) in the dating game, your body pumps out a hormone called serotonin also known as the happy hormone and oxytocin, aka; the cuddle hormone.

It’s worth noting that Oxytocin, often called the "cuddle chemical," plays a key role in fostering trust, sexual arousal, and emotional bonding. Your oxytocin levels will rise during physical affection—like hugging—and peak during orgasm, reinforcing its connection to intimacy and relationship building. Not just that, oxytocin helps reduce your stress and anxiety levels by promoting a sense of calm that makes itself visible on your skin. Stress is nobody’s friend and can bring about or worsen existing skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, rosacea and acne. Our friend, oxytocin helps lower cortisol (the primary stress hormone) and keep stress-related skin issues in check.

The First-Time (for Everything…) Okay now, let’s look at the less glamorous side effect of dating and intimate relationships - acne. Yup. Have you ever noticed how people have acne breakouts right after their first time? Or what about those annoying breakouts when you’re in the middle of a lover’s spat? That acne is certainly not helping anyone. When you’re in a newly formed physical intimate relationship, your body goes into a rollercoaster mode; adrenaline, nerves and all your other hormones basically going “ME! MEE PAY ATTENTION TO ME FIRST!” Your body is probably thinking “What’s happening now? Do I fight it, flee from it, or fight for it?” And sometimes that level of intense questioning and stress can work itself out into a pimple that shows its annoying face right before date night. But you know what’s another thing that people don’t tell you about? The post-relationship-settle chill.

Basically, right after you settle into your relationship your skin decides “Yup, happy place, safe space, no stress.” Lower stress = lesser breakouts. Hey, Bryan Adams: Explain This Have you wondered why when you see that special someone you feel like someone’s holding a flame to your cheeks? Because suddenly, you’re feeling flushed and your cheeks turn pink looking like a

natural blush. This tomato look is nothing but increased blood flow that rushes to your skin to make it look rosy. An increased blood flow happens thanks to dopamine and adrenaline leading to your lips and cheeks getting pinker. So, Bryan Adams wasn’t entirely wrong about the blood rush; just that it doesn’t really rush to your knees scientifically speaking but it does rush to your face, lips and your private places, just saying. The Good and the Bad: Skin Habits with Pookie Now, just because you think you’ve found yourself a pookie, doesn’t mean you forget/flip your entire routine inside out. Sleeping at 3 am because you’ve been on the phone playing “You hang up…no, YOU hang up” or those extra glasses of wine because the conversation and laughter made you forget how to count - we’ve all been there at some point.

But here’s something you should know: your skin remembers. Going to sleep with your makeup on: Instant NO! Sleeping with your makeup on can lead to breakouts and no one wants that on a normal day let alone on date night.

More junk food intake: We’ve all let ourselves go at some point after getting comfortable in a new relationship. Just remember that inflammation is probably not something that you need to invite upon yourself. To remedy this, keep a travel-sized skincare pouch with all of your essentials on you or at their place so that your glow is never compromised.

So, How Do Relationships Improve Your Skin’s Glow?

So here’s the good news: being in a happy relationship can make your skin better. Let me tell you how: Cuddles = lesser

stress: Oxytocin is what gets triggered when there’s physical touch; hugs, kisses, etc. and because of its release cortisol levels are reduced. Lower stress hormone levels = fewer stress-related breakouts.

Being each other’s skincare motivation: Couples who motivate each other to stick to their skincare routines however basic they might be, stay youthful together. Studies reveal that your partner can influence your skincare habit.

Staying happy and hydrated: Like I mentioned earlier, your skin does glow when you’re happy because happiness boosts circulation and hydrates your skin. So, your takeaway from this? Try your best to stay happy folks! If you’re in a relationship

and you notice your skin’s giving the perfect main character energy then you’re probably thriving. If you’re looking at random and regular breakouts then maybe it’s time to give your relationship, situationship, a thorough detox.

Just know that your skin always remembers so don’t put yourself and your skin through a lacklustre commitment. So, keep it glowing, keep it healthy.

Your friendly skincare truth-teller.

The author is Senior Dermatologist and Skin Allergy Specialist, Delhi

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)