HEALTH
It’s worth noting that Oxytocin, often called the "cuddle chemical," plays a key role in fostering trust, sexual arousal, and emotional bonding.
Hello folks! This week’s piece is about something that we don’t realise is a major giveaway on our love life; our skin. On good mood days or happy lovey dovey days your skin is going to be glowing like you’ve just discovered a giant pot of gold somewhere and on days where you’re probably not at your best behaviour you’re probably going to be breaking out like it’s high-school all over again.
Yup, trust me and my 14+ years of experience when I say this: your skin’s behaviour could be a guide to your love life. Yes, the “Love Glow” is Real and NOT Just Expert Highlighter Skills Have you ever felt so much happiness that it feels like you’re emanating a sort of glow? Like, it almost feels photoshopped in your pictures. That’s what people call the “love glow”, and you can try, but you can’t replicate it with filters because there is a certain science to it. When you’re in a happy relationship or you’re crushing it (metaphorically) in the dating game, your body pumps out a hormone called serotonin also known as the happy hormone and oxytocin, aka; the cuddle hormone.
It’s worth noting that Oxytocin, often called the "cuddle chemical," plays a key role in fostering trust, sexual arousal, and emotional bonding. Your oxytocin levels will rise during physical affection—like hugging—and peak during orgasm, reinforcing its connection to intimacy and relationship building. Not just that, oxytocin helps reduce your stress and anxiety levels by promoting a sense of calm that makes itself visible on your skin. Stress is nobody’s friend and can bring about or worsen existing skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, rosacea and acne. Our friend, oxytocin helps lower cortisol (the primary stress hormone) and keep stress-related skin issues in check.
The First-Time (for Everything…) Okay now, let’s look at the less glamorous side effect of dating and intimate relationships - acne. Yup. Have you ever noticed how people have acne breakouts right after their first time? Or what about those annoying breakouts when you’re in the middle of a lover’s spat? That acne is certainly not helping anyone. When you’re in a newly formed physical intimate relationship, your body goes into a rollercoaster mode; adrenaline, nerves and all your other hormones basically going “ME! MEE PAY ATTENTION TO ME FIRST!” Your body is probably thinking “What’s happening now? Do I fight it, flee from it, or fight for it?” And sometimes that level of intense questioning and stress can work itself out into a pimple that shows its annoying face right before date night. But you know what’s another thing that people don’t tell you about? The post-relationship-settle chill.
Basically, right after you settle into your relationship your skin decides “Yup, happy place, safe space, no stress.” Lower stress = lesser breakouts. Hey, Bryan Adams: Explain This Have you wondered why when you see that special someone you feel like someone’s holding a flame to your cheeks? Because suddenly, you’re feeling flushed and your cheeks turn pink looking like a
natural blush. This tomato look is nothing but increased blood flow that rushes to your skin to make it look rosy. An increased blood flow happens thanks to dopamine and adrenaline leading to your lips and cheeks getting pinker. So, Bryan Adams wasn’t entirely wrong about the blood rush; just that it doesn’t really rush to your knees scientifically speaking but it does rush to your face, lips and your private places, just saying. The Good and the Bad: Skin Habits with Pookie Now, just because you think you’ve found yourself a pookie, doesn’t mean you forget/flip your entire routine inside out. Sleeping at 3 am because you’ve been on the phone playing “You hang up…no, YOU hang up” or those extra glasses of wine because the conversation and laughter made you forget how to count - we’ve all been there at some point.
But here’s something you should know: your skin remembers. Going to sleep with your makeup on: Instant NO! Sleeping with your makeup on can lead to breakouts and no one wants that on a normal day let alone on date night.
More junk food intake: We’ve all let ourselves go at some point after getting comfortable in a new relationship. Just remember that inflammation is probably not something that you need to invite upon yourself. To remedy this, keep a travel-sized skincare pouch with all of your essentials on you or at their place so that your glow is never compromised.
So, How Do Relationships Improve Your Skin’s Glow?
So here’s the good news: being in a happy relationship can make your skin better. Let me tell you how: Cuddles = lesser
stress: Oxytocin is what gets triggered when there’s physical touch; hugs, kisses, etc. and because of its release cortisol levels are reduced. Lower stress hormone levels = fewer stress-related breakouts.
Being each other’s skincare motivation: Couples who motivate each other to stick to their skincare routines however basic they might be, stay youthful together. Studies reveal that your partner can influence your skincare habit.
Staying happy and hydrated: Like I mentioned earlier, your skin does glow when you’re happy because happiness boosts circulation and hydrates your skin. So, your takeaway from this? Try your best to stay happy folks! If you’re in a relationship
and you notice your skin’s giving the perfect main character energy then you’re probably thriving. If you’re looking at random and regular breakouts then maybe it’s time to give your relationship, situationship, a thorough detox.
Just know that your skin always remembers so don’t put yourself and your skin through a lacklustre commitment. So, keep it glowing, keep it healthy.
Your friendly skincare truth-teller.
The author is Senior Dermatologist and Skin Allergy Specialist, Delhi
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)
Bill Gates announces big gift for techies, shares coolest code he has ever written for Microsoft, is free for anyone to download
Sunil Narine creates history, becomes first player in world to reach this milestone
Meet girl, who secured 99.99 percentile in NEET UG exam, got admission in AIIMS; her AIR was...; know her preparation tips
Meet Sultan of Brunei, owns 7000 cars, one of world's largest residential palaces, once hosted PM Modi, nephew is world's richest footballer, his net worth is...
'Dukaandari hi karna hai?' Union Minister Piyush Goyal slams Indian startups; Zepto founder Aadit Palicha, Mohandas Pai, others hit back
India’s Digital Sovereignty: Navigating geopolitics and market realities
Dhinchak Pooja recreates her viral song 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj' infront of Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, netizens say 'vibe to hai'
'Meri pregnant maa ko chodd ke...': When Kumar Sanu's son said his father left his six months pregnant mother
Throwback video: Mukesh Ambani would want to go on date with this actress, while Nita Ambani with this politician
Who is DU professor Bharati Gore? Director of Delhi School of Journalism who threatened students saying 'Joote se peetungi'
'Nepo kid maaf kijiye...': Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts to nepotism debate in Bollywood, says 'I have this art and it is...'
'Jab karna tha, maine kiya...': Rohit Sharma's chat with Zaheer Khan ahead of MI vs LSG clash leaves fans curious, video goes viral
Who are Sanjay Kukreja and Shaveta Sharma, couple who bought Rs 155 crore bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links, property spans over..., they work as...
UP man, dancing on stage with wife on 25th wedding anniversary, collapses and dies; doctors said...
When Prem Chopra revealed how Manoj Kumar contributed heavily to his career when Rajesh Khanna backed out
Will iPhones get costlier after Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs? Report claims...
Meet woman, IIT alumna whose one advise to her husband made him highest paid Indian CEO in US, she is...
Mumbai to Dubai in just 2 hours? This new underwater train project to connect these two major cities, top speed to be..., will start in...
When Manoj Kumar got angry on Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan for Om Shanti Om joke
Sunny Deol flung in air, Amrish Puri nearly lost an eye, what happened during Jaal shooting in Manali
Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Dwayne Bravo dance to 'Vartaman' to celebrate win against SRH in IPL 2025, video goes viral
Manoj Kumar, popularly known as Bharat Kumar, famous for patriotic films, dies at 87 in Mumbai
How Ronnie Screwvala became richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan put together
Meet actor who belongs to royal family, left UPSC for films, was called 'next Bollywood star'; his career got destroyed when....
Pakistani man gives CAD 100 tip to Indian student in Canada in heartwarming video! WATCH
Meet SRH's 26-year bowler, who cancelled his honeymoon for IPL 2025, shocked KKR's batter by bowling with both arms in same over, he is...
Meet new RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta's husband, well-known economist, worked at World Bank, is CEO of...
Paresh Rawal says Akshay Kumar is 'not selling drugs', lashes out at critics: 'What is your problem if...'
Why only 2 countries got spared from Donald Trump's 'liberation day' tariffs? They are...
Viral video: Man dances to 'Radhe Radhe' inside Delhi metro, internet loves his confidence
Expert explains why every woman should have flaxseeds everyday
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch LSG vs MI match 16 live on TV, online?
LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
Zeenat Aman recalls 'romancing Amitabh Bachchan' in 'titillating' dress during 'Samunder Mein Naha Ke': 'I had to swallow a...'
Meet woman IAS officer, hails from district with lowest literacy rate, cracked UPSC in second attempt, she is from...
Viral Video: Mosquito fails to bite man’s wrist after several attempts, netizens joke, ‘shame on you’
Viral video: Delhi metro passenger breaks into impromptu dance while singing 'Radhe Radhe', netizens say...
Ekta Kapoor to bring back Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with OG Mihir Amar Upadhyay and Tulsi Smriti Irani? Insider reveals 'This is big'
IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy shine as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 runs at Eden Gardens
Sikandar box office collection day 5: Salman Khan-starrer boils down to Rs 4 crore on Thursday, collects Rs 88 crore in India
IPL 2025: Big setback for Gujarat Titans as star pacer returns home due to personal reasons
Meet CEO who laid off 70 staff, then helped them in getting new jobs, got 66 placed during notice period
'You don't have image or talent': Meet 'average actor' who was insulted by Rishi Kapoor, he later became star with.., has net worth of...
'Startup game is intense, if you don't...', LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman shares success mantra, warns founders against THIS
Meet Ayush Mhatre, 17-year-old Mumbai opener who got called for Chennai Super Kings trials mid IPL 2025
D Gukesh, Viswanathan Anand’s dance moves to Bollywood song at Vidit Gujrathi's wedding will leave you delighted, WATCH
It's Sunny Deol vs Shah Rukh Khan again: Before Jaat, Darr will re-release in cinemas, netizens react
BTS video of 'Aashiqui 3' leaked? Kartik Aaryan seen in fierce avatar alongside Sreeleela, WATCH
FACT CHECK: Misleading video falsely shows religious hate crime, attack on Hindus in Bangladesh
What is Tripitika? Gifted to PM Modi in Thailand by Paetongtarn Shinawatra
What is the 'no contest clause' in Ratan Tata's will? What if somebody breaks it?
Donald Trump’s administration bans US officials from making sexual, romantic relationships with Chinese, know why
Bengaluru SHAMED! Bihar woman dragged, raped in front of brother
Panchayat S4: Netizens thank makers for 'next trip to Phullera' with Jitendra Kumar's Sachiv ji and gang, fans demand Amitabh Bachchan in new season
Karnataka High Court rejects X Corp’s plea for interim relief against Sahyog Portal blocking mechanism
Man fearlessly tames giant Cobra in viral video, internet says, 'for 15 seconds i stopped....'
Why did Yashasvi Jaiswal quit Mumbai for Goa? THIS is what he said
VIRAL VIDEO: This crow in Maharashtra mimics human speech, watch it saying, 'Mummy', 'Papa' and...
What is the viral 'airport theory'? The risky travel trend that can make you miss your flight!
Consult with Acharya Indravarman, If You Are Exploring for Best Astrologer in Delhi
Navigating Healthcare in Central Java: A Comprehensive Guide for Expats and New Residents
IIT Bombay graduate’s startup Entvin AI secures INR 5 crore funding from Y combinator
SPRIBE inks deal with UFC and WWE
Sikandar: Amid mixed reviews, Salman Khan fans claim 'propaganda' against him, 'unnecessary hate' for his film, netizens say 'bhai doesn’t need..'
Meet man, who co-founded AI firm at 19, became youngest self-made billionaire at 25, his net worth is...
'Agar hasna hai toh...' Suryakumar Yadav trashes reports of 'lead role' in Mumbai cricket coup after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s shock switch to Goa
Mumbai SHOCKER! 9-year-old boy raped, killed near graveyard, here are startling revelations
BIMSTEC Summit: Jaishankar hits back at Muhammad Yunus on North-East, says...
Who is Rajat Tara? Sushmita Sen's first boyfriend who left his job at Benetton to help her win Miss Universe, is now married to..
IPL 2025: Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts history in Bengaluru, joins Dwayne Bravo in elite list
Chhorii 2 trailer: Soha Ali Khan's 'terrifying' comeback in Nushrratt Bharuccha's films impresses horror lovers, netizens say 'giving Tumbbad vibes'
India's FIRST response to Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff order: 'Discussions ongoing with US for...'
Viral video: Dog dances with woman at a function, pet lovers praise spontaneous act
Bengaluru rainfall throws life out of gear with severe waterlogging, traffic chaos
Jaya Bachchan admits Amitabh Bachchan is 'unromantic', rates him 5/10, reveals his priorities: 'There's somebody else...'
Meet Aaryapriya Bhuyan, CSK fangirl who won millions of hearts after her viral reaction to MS Dhoni’s wicket against RR in IPL 2025
Meet first woman IAS topper from Kerala who appeared for UPSC not once but four times; did IRS training but finally cleared IAS with AIR 1, she is...
Ananya Panday looks radiant in cyan saree with marigold prints for Kesari Chapter 2 trailer launch, see pics
Salman Khan’s trainer reveals how he stays fit at 60: ‘follows old-school bodybuilding method’
Will Jesus Christ return to Earth in 2025? Crypto enthusiasts say the chances are...
Will PM Narendra Modi meet Muhammad Yunus in BIMSTEC Summit after his 'north-east landlocked' comment?
Virat Kohli to miss RCB's next match? Andy Flower provides big update on star batter's injury after defeat against Gujarat Titans
Viral video: Akshay Kumar says 'f**k you' at media event, explains why he abused in Kesari Chapter 2
Cake-cutting diplomacy: LoP Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over ‘surrender’ to China, US trade tariffs
Shikhar Dhawan finally addresses dating rumours with Sophie Shine: 'Most beautiful girl...'
Auto drivers in Jaisalmer startle Korean couple by speaking their language! WATCH viral video
ISSF World Cup 2025 Buenos Aires: Manu Bhaker returns to action months after winning bronze medals at Paris Olympics, will represent India in...
Panchayat Season 4 release date: Jitendra Kumar aka Abhishek Tripathi is back as Sachiv ji; Prime Video's hit show to release on...
Leaked print of Salman Khan's Sikandar contains raw BGM, Kajal Aggarwal’s suicide attempt scene and...; leak happened despite warning from...
UP teen kills self after mother takes away her mobile phone
Donald Trump’s 26% tariff threatens India, how much will it lose, which sectors will be hit hard?
Meet Sarita-turned-Sharad from UP's Shahjahanpur who underwent sex change surgery, then married Savita, has now become...
Who is Rishi Parti, man who bought most expensive penthouse at Gurugram's DLF Camellias for Rs 190 crore, built company at 24, his business is...
Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday's film reveals horrors of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
Who is Shubhanshu Shukla? IAF pilot set to become second Indian after Rakesh Sharma to travel to space
Kiren Rijijju tables Waqf Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha after passage in Lok Sabha
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi calls Waqf Bill 'brazen assault' on Constitution, accuses BJP of...
West Bengal man driving bed-car on road leaves internet stunned, netizens say 'arrest him for violating...'
Meet Chandrakumari Raghuram Shetty, wife of BR Shetty, Dubai billionaire who had to sell his company for just Rs 74
Meet Bollywood actor who once survived on biscuits, had no money to pay school fees, now lives in Rs 44 crore bungalow; he is...