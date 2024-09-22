Twitter
How to tell if you are dehydrated: 6 unusual signs you should know about

Staying informed about the lesser-known signs of dehydration can help you maintain optimal health.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 04:57 PM IST

How to tell if you are dehydrated: 6 unusual signs you should know about
Dehydration is a common health issue that often goes unnoticed, especially when its signs are subtle. While many people associate dehydration with extreme thirst, there are several other warning signals that can be easily overlooked. Proper hydration is essential for the body’s normal functioning, and failing to recognize early symptoms can lead to fatigue, headaches, and more serious health complications. Staying informed about the lesser-known signs of dehydration can help you maintain optimal health.

Dr. Shriram Nene, a well-known cardiovascular surgeon, recently took to his social media to shed light on six surprising signs that indicate dehydration. In his informative post, Dr. Nene emphasized the importance of being aware of these subtle symptoms:

 

 

Dry mouth and skin – If your mouth feels unusually dry or your skin lacks its usual moisture, it could be a sign of dehydration. Skin elasticity also diminishes when the body doesn’t have enough fluids.

Dark urine – The color of your urine is a strong indicator of hydration levels. Dark yellow or amber-colored urine usually means that your body is in need of more water.

Frequent headaches – Dehydration can reduce blood flow to the brain, causing headaches that often persist until you drink enough fluids.

Feeling tired – Fatigue or low energy levels can be linked to dehydration, as the body struggles to perform its normal functions without sufficient water.

Muscle cramps – These are common, especially after physical activity or exposure to heat. A lack of water impairs muscle function, leading to cramps and discomfort.

Dizziness – Dehydration can lower blood pressure, making you feel lightheaded or dizzy, particularly when standing up quickly.

