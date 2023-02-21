Search icon
How to survive a heart attack? Check out these life-saving tips

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

A heart attack is a serious medical emergency and can be life-threatening. Here are some tips that may help you prevent a heart attack and potentially save your life;

Know the signs: Recognising the signs of a heart attack is critical. Symptoms can include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, lightheadedness, or discomfort in other areas of the upper body, such as the arms, back, neck, or jaw. If you experience any of these symptoms, call for emergency medical help immediately.

Maintain a healthy diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats can help prevent heart disease, which is a leading cause of heart attacks.

Get regular exercise: Regular physical activity can help keep your heart healthy and reduce the risk of a heart attack. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.

Manage stress: Chronic stress can increase the risk of a heart attack. Finding ways to manage stress, such as through relaxation techniques or exercise, can help lower your risk.

Quit smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for heart attack. If you smoke, quit as soon as possible.

Manage medical conditions: Certain medical conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes, can increase the risk of a heart attack. Managing these conditions with medication and lifestyle changes can help reduce your risk.

Regular health check-ups: Regular health check-ups with your doctor can help detect and manage any health problems that increase the risk of a heart attack.

Remember, it's important to seek emergency medical help if you experience any signs of a heart attack. Acting quickly can help save your life.

