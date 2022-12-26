How to practice mindful eating? Follow THESE steps

Representational image

Fitness and healthy or healthy body is everyone's desire. To accomplish this, you need Mindful Eating. That is, whatever you eat should give benefit your body in one way or the other. Be it food to reduce weight or diet to control blood sugar. Or you are correcting your diet to control diabetes. Or if you want to improve your diet to protect yourself from diseases and lead a healthy life, then it is most important that you choose mindful eating. According to the expert, paying attention to food can be called mindful eating.

Also read: Struggling with a binge-eating issue? Here’s how you can overcome it

How to practice mindful eating?

1. Pay attention to what you choose to eat. To choose healthy food, it is most important that you choose a diet that you like. You could still be overloading on calories, even if you skipped that buffet.

2. Foods that are beneficial for you, such as turmeric, ginger, basil, aloe vera, garlic, probiotics and prebiotics. These foods are often called superfoods. They can help in boosting your immunity naturally and improve overall health.

3. Savor the food on your plate for at least 15 to 20 minutes. This means it takes so much time to eat food. Enjoy every bite. Chew your food slowly and properly. Not only does it help in better digestion of food, but it will also keep you from feeling hungry for a long time.

4. Practice portion control, no matter what you eat. This is one of the most important steps in practicing mindful eating. You can eat something once in a while due to craving, but do not forget to watch your portion, size or shape. Do not overeat and take full care of how much and what you have eaten.

5. Use smaller plates and bowls. This will help you keep track of portion sizes.

6. Prepare small rotis, idlis, cutlets, tikkis etc. to practice portion control.

7. Pay attention to how you feel before and after eating. Your mood can affect food intake, Khosla said. "People often eat when they are tired, angry, upset, lonely or bored."

8. Start your meal with soup, salad and vegetables, and then have cereal. Avoid taking cereals at the beginning of the meal as you may overeat by doing so.