How to know if your liver needs attention? Functions and symptoms

Damage to the liver is a possibility at any time. Here are a few indicators that your liver requires care. Do not disregard them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

Your internal organs continue to work without a break inside your body, just like your hands and legs do. However, we frequently forget that their health requires the same level of attention as your skin and limbs. The liver is one of the silent organs, whereas an unhealthy gut may manifest symptoms. So much so that even when people are close to liver damage or failure, the organ's cries for assistance are ignored.
 
Your liver performs various important functions, such as:
  • It makes blood proteins that aid in clotting
  • It helps body store sugar
  • It breaks down saturated fats and produces cholesterol, and more.
Liver failure occurs when it is not able to perform these tasks properly. It can also be a life threatening disease which requires medical attention. Many people fail to recognise the symptoms of liver failure which are itchy skin, dark urine colour, jaundice, loss of appetite, nausea, chronic fatigue, etc.
 
Let’s learn more about these symptoms which are a clear indication if your liver needs attention:
  1. Nausea or Vomiting- Human liver can eliminate toxic substances. Because of this, frequent nausea and vomiting are warning signs of liver disease and should not be ignored.
  2. Dark colored urine- Your urine’s colour talks a lot about your health. Dark coloured urine indicates dehydration and can also mean the presence of harmful substances in the body.
  3. Itchy skin- High level of bile salt can cause itching in the skin which can be an early sign of liver disease.
  4. Fatigue- Unnecessary tiredness is one of the most common and early signs of liver failure. Sometimes, there are other reasons as well but if this condition stays longer then consult a doctor.
  5. Blood in vomiting- Chronic liver disease symptoms are a surefire indicator of deteriorating liver health. If you're going through any of these symptoms, you need to see a doctor right away.
