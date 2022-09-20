How to know if your liver needs attention? Functions and symptoms

Your internal organs continue to work without a break inside your body, just like your hands and legs do. However, we frequently forget that their health requires the same level of attention as your skin and limbs. The liver is one of the silent organs, whereas an unhealthy gut may manifest symptoms. So much so that even when people are close to liver damage or failure, the organ's cries for assistance are ignored.

Your liver performs various important functions, such as:

It makes blood proteins that aid in clotting

It helps body store sugar

It breaks down saturated fats and produces cholesterol, and more.

Liver failure occurs when it is not able to perform these tasks properly. It can also be a life threatening disease which requires medical attention. Many people fail to recognise the symptoms of liver failure which are itchy skin, dark urine colour, jaundice, loss of appetite, nausea, chronic fatigue, etc.

Let’s learn more about these symptoms which are a clear indication if your liver needs attention: